Should you buy the Saatva Zenhaven mattress in Presidents' Day sales? I'm a sleep writer – here's my take

The Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress is an organic latex bed from luxury sleep brand, Saatva. With a layer of natural Dunlop latex foam for pressure relief and a breathable cover, the Saatva Zenhaven is perfect for those looking to sleep cool and comfy. Right now, there's an exclusive deal at Saatva where you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Zenhaven — but should you buy it in the Presidents' Day mattress sales?

While the Saatva Zenhaven is more expensive than Saatva's bestseller — and our top pick for best mattress — the Saatva Classic, it's much more sustainable and provides a clean, non-toxic sleep. Saatva has another latex mattress called the Saatva Latex Hybrid, but the Zenhaven stands out thanks to its dual-sided design that allows you to flip the mattress either to the firmer or softer side.

There are some drawbacks, though. There's the $99 return fee, a thin but heavy design, and a premium price tag. However, with Saatva's new Presidents' Day mattress deals and generous extras (including a 1-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and white glove delivery), this might be the best time to buy the Saatva Zenhaven. Here, we'll take a look at the Saatva Zenhaven's pros and cons, and explore whether it's the right mattress for you.

Saatva Zenhaven: Overview

Pros Dual sided firmness

Great lumbar support

Low motion transfer

Naturally cool Cons Thin but heavy design

$99 returns fee

Expensive

If you're looking for a non-toxic, durable bed that provides ample support, then a mattress containing latex is the way to go. The Saatva Zenhaven's key material is Dunlop latex, which is firmer, more durable and more supportive when comparing Dunlop vs Talalay latex. Its also naturally cooling, so the latex mattress is safe for hot sleepers. However, Dunlop latex can have an inconsistent feel (being heavier and denser on the bottom), so that one thing to keep in mind when shopping for a natural latex bed. Dunlop is also denser and thicker, so this mattress is very heavy for its thin 10" height.

In addition to its layer of latex foam, the Saatva Zenhaven also has a breathable cover made from moisture-wicking organic cotton for a cool, dry sleep surface. The mattress should suit all sleep positions thanks to its dual sided design, which has a soft, plush surface on one side and a firmer, supportive surface on the other. The mattress is also fiberglass free, so it contains no harsh chemicals and instead opts for organic New Zealand wool as a natural flame barrier.

In terms of price and trials, Saatva is known for its generous extras, which include a 1-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery (a premium service that will not only install your new mattress, but dispose of your old one). There is one drawback: returns cost $99. For the last few months, we've seen a 15% off Saatva mattress deal, but you can now get $400 off the Saatva Zenhaven with this exclusive sale link. While we recommend using this link if you'd like to buy the Zenhaven in twin to Cal King, those who would like the Upper-Flex king size should stick to the standard website deal, which knocks $500 off this size only.

Saatva Zenhaven Latex: from $1,895 $1,545 at Saatva

With our exclusive sale link above, you can now save $400 on all sizes of the Zenhaven Latex, with a queen now $2,895. This also tops Saatva's recent 15% off sale, which saw the price of a queen come down to $2,945.

Saatva Zenhaven: Prices & trial

In regard to price, the Saatva Zenhaven is one of Saatva's most expensive mattresses thanks to its sustainable, quality materials. Here's the MSRP for each size:

Twin: $1,995

Twin XL: $2,195

Full: $2,995

Queen: $3,295

King: $3,945

Split King: $4,390

Cal King: $3,945

Split King: $4,545

(Image credit: Saatva)

While it's not as expensive as Saatva's only smart bed, the Saatva Solaire, it is still a premium model that's much more expensive than the Saatva Classic (which our Saatva Classic mattress review praises for its firmness options).

However, there are still savings to be had in time for Presidents' Day with their $400 off deal which you can access using our exclusive link above. However, we recommend not using the link if you're interested in purchasing the Upper Flex King size (as it's $500 off without the link). With the other sizes, you can save up to $100 by using our link instead of the standard non-exclusive discount.

The extras are generous, too, with a 1-year sleep trial (265 nights longer than the average sleep trial), free white glove delivery (which install your new mattress and gets rid of your old one), and a lifetime warranty. The only downside is that there's a $99 returns fee.

Saatva Zenhaven: Design & Materials

Has a layer of ergonomic 5-zone natural Dunlop latex to support the lower back

Has a flippable dual-sided design for customizable firmness

Topped with a breathable organic cotton cover

The Saatva Zenhaven begins with 2 layers of New Zealand wool for a natural flame barrier and breathable, non-toxic sleep surface. Next, two layers of 5-zone latex to support the lower back and provide enhanced pressure relief. The first layer provides a firm but gentle surface (7-8/10 on the firmness scale) for back and stomach, while the other layer is luxury plush (4-5/10) for a soft, medium feel best suited for side sleepers.

Sandwiched between these two latex layers is a natural latex support core, which uses Dunlop latex's natural durability and sturdiness to support the mattress and the sleeper. To top it all off, the mattress comes with a breathable, moisture-wicking cover made from organic cotton.

We ranked the Saatva Zenhaven as one of our best organic mattresses thanks to the dual-sided design and luxurious feel. While there are more affordable natural latex beds around, this is ideal for those want a premium organic mattress. However, it's still pretty expensive considering it's made from Dunlop (which is much cheaper than Talalay) and has a depth of 10 inches (the absolute minimum depth we recommend for a good-quality mattress). Also., considering its thin design, the Saatva Zenhaven is very heavy, which may make it difficult to flip when you want to adjust the firmness.

Should you buy the Saatva Zenhaven?

Buy the Saatva Zenhaven if...

✅ You're unsure of how firm your mattress needs to be: If you don't know how firm your mattress should be to support your body or sleep position, or you're a combination sleeper, then the dual-sided design allows you to adjust the firmness to find a sleep surface that's right for you.

✅ You sleep hot. Latex is naturally breathable and cooling, while the organic cotton, moisture-wicking cover should leave you feeling cool and dry.

✅ You want enhanced pressure relief: the 5-zoned layers of natural latex support the lumbar region, which is ideal for those looking to relieve or prevent lower back pain.

Don't buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort if...

❌ You're on a tight budget. If you're looking for an affordable latex bed, then there are plenty of the best mattresses under $1,000 that can offer organic comfort for less.

❌ You want something with more depth: At 10", the Saatva Zenhaven is surprisingly thin despite its premium price tag, so those looking for thicker support should find a taller mattress.

❌ You're looking for an easy set-up: Despite its 10" frame, the mattress is very heavy (which could be down to the naturally dense Dunlop latex), so it may be hard to use the flippable design.

The bottom line

The Saatva Zenhaven is one of the best luxury mattresses for an organic, non-toxic sleep. Its dual-sided design is great for people who are unsure of which firmness level suits their sleep position, but its thin design and premium price tag means that some will be better off looking for a more affordable latex bed (and there are plenty out there).

Saatva Zenhaven: Alternatives

Avocado Green Mattress $1,099 at Avocado Mattress Firmness: 7/10

Height: 11"

MSRP: $1,399-$2699 The Avocado Green currently ranks as our top pick for best organic mattress thanks to its excellent quality, breathability, and great support for back and heavier sleepers. Like the Saatva Zenhaven, the bed uses latex but also have= layer of coils for extra airflow. Avocado rarely holds big sales, but you can currently save up to $270 on this model.