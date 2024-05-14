Saatva's cooling memory foam mattress topper is finally on sale this Memorial Day— with $113 off a king

Tracking mattress deals is a big part of my job as a sleep writer, so I know that Saatva's range of bed toppers are almost never on sale. However, ahead of the Memorial Day sales, the luxury sleep brand has finally given us the chance to get 20% off the Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Saatva, with a queen now $356 (was $445).

Saatva is behind the best mattress in the world, but their range of beds aren't for those looking for comfort on a budget. Their mattress toppers, on the other hand, offer you the chance to experience Saatva's premium support of their mattresses for a fraction of the price. A bed topper we've tried and loved, the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Topper, combines the body-conforming pressure relief of memory with the cooling power of graphite.

Extras include a 180-night trial, a 1-year limited warranty, and free shipping — pretty generous benefits for a mattress topper. Any discount on this Saatva topper is rare , so this is a deal you won't want to miss ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper:

Was: $325

Now: from $260

Saving: up to $130 at Saatva

The Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is one of the best mattress toppers for hot sleepers and those with back pain. Measuring at 3" tall, the mattress topper offers body-contouring support and lots of pressure relief. When sleeping on this topper for our Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper review, out testers were impressed with its heat-dissipating design and stayed cool throughout the reviewing period.

They also praised the design, particularly the stretchy anchor bands to keep the mattress in place and breathable, antimicrobial cotton cover. While the cover is spot-clean only and the topper may be too soft for some sleepers, this is still one of the best memory foam mattress toppers on the market. Plus, you'll get 180 nights to find out if it's right for you. Benefits: Free shipping | 180-night sleep trial| 1-year warranty Price History: This Saatva topper is hardly ever on sale. In fact it didn't even get a discount for Black Friday, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal while you can.

Do mattress toppers work?

For a mattress topper to make an positive, significant impact on both your bed and your sleep, it needs to be at least 2" thick, but no more than 4" thick. If a topper is thinner than 2", it will provide no additional support or comfort, but a bed topper thicker than 4" will feel too squishy.

For a cooling mattress topper to work, it needs to have some cooling technology, such as gel, copper or graphite infusions, or breathable materials such as cotton, wool, or natural latex. Most mattress toppers feature some cooling properties and are available in different thickness options, you can even find them in some of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50.