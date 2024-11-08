Saatva's big Black Friday sale is back! Get $400 off our mattress of the year

This is not a drill! Saatva has launched its huge Black Friday sale, taking $400 off every order over $1,000. This means you can get our top-rated best mattress, the Saatva Classic, for the lowest price of the year at just $1,695 for a queen (was $2,095).

Saatva make some of the highest-quality mattresses available, so it's no surprise that the Saatva Classic tops this year's guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers. The hybrid bed features a high-density memory foam lumbar crown as well as a 3" euro pillow top to relieve pressure and contour to the body, making it exceptionally comfortable. You can also expect superior, responsive support, thanks to the innerspring structure. This unique design means it's suited to almost any sleeper.

This Saatva Black Friday mattress sale has discounted the Saatva Classic to its lowest price since Labor Day, so it's well worth taking advantage of. If you're not set on this model, the discount applies sitewide. You can also check our best Black Friday mattress deals page for all the latest sales and reductions to find the perfect bed for you.

Saatva Classic mattress

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 off at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Classic is not only our top mattress of 2024, but also one of the best hybrid mattresses available right now. It combines an innerspring structure for a responsive and supportive surface, with a high-density memory foam lumbar crown designed to relieve pressure and align the spine. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we rated this mattress for all kinds of sleepers, thanks to its excellent temperature regulation, pressure relief and back support. Available in either 11.5" or 14.5", the mattress comes in three firmness levels: Plush, Luxury Firm or Firm. Which firmness you choose will come down to what kind of sleeper you are — as a side sleeper I'd opt for the softer Plush, but our testers recommend Luxury Firm for most sleepers. Heavier couples who weigh over 300lbs each should opt for the Saatva HD instead, which offers more durable support and is also $400 off. Price history: A queen size Saatva Classic is currently down to $1,695 — the lowest price we've seen for the mattress this year. We did see this mattress for $100 cheaper in 2023, but since then the MSRPs have risen, meaning it's unlikely you'll see a better price this year. There are only a handful of Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, so don't wait around — we don't know how long this deal will last. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery

Is the Saatva Classic worth it?

Saatva makes some of the best luxury mattresses in the world, handcrafted in the USA with non-toxic, organic materials. For the quality and durability you receive, we judge Saatva mattresses to be absolutely worth the price you pay.

Saatva is able to offer competitive prices for its mattresses due to being an online business and selling it's mattresses directly to customers. If you want to try before you buy, you can go to a Saatva Viewing Room which is staffed by mattress experts who can help you choose the perfect model before you order online.

However, if Saatva's premium products are a little out of your price range, there are cheaper alternatives. Check out our DreamCloud mattress review for a great quality alternative at a lower price.