How to clean a Saatva Classic mattress

If you’ve invested in a high-quality mattress like the Saatva Classic then you’ll already be experiencing better sleep. But if you want to get the most our of your investment and ensure your mattress stays in great condition for years to come, it’s important to take proper care of it and that includes knowing how to clean your Saatva mattress.

The Saatva Classic tops this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers and is a luxury hybrid mattress that brings together innerspring coils with memory foam layers to offer exceptional comfort and support.

While Saatva offers a lifetime warranty, it's important you maintain your bed to a high standard by keeping on top of a good cleaning routine. we're detailing exactly how to clean your Saatva mattress and keep it feeling fresh and hygienic for longer.

What is the Saatva Classic?

The Saatva Classic is a premium hybrid mattress that has the support of innerspring coils with all the comfort of memory foam. It is currently one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy as it has been designed to offer optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief for all sleep positions.

During our Saatva Classic mattress review, our testers found it had exceptional lower back support and was a good choice for sleepers with joint pain. Saatva doesn’t run evergreen sales but right now there is $300 off every size in this month’s best Saatva mattress sales.

However, with Black Friday on the horizon, we do think that there will be bigger reductions so it's worth bookmarking our Black Friday mattress deals so you can get this luxury mattress for less.

How to clean the Saatva Classic mattress

Keeping your Saatva Classic mattress clean is absolutely crucial when it comes to keeping your bed hygienic and of course, increasing its longevity. But you need to ensure you’re cleaning it in the right way, so here are some top tips.

1. Prepare your mattress

Prepare your mattress for cleaning by stripping all the bedding, including the sheets, mattress protector and pillow cases.

Pop these in the wash whilst you’re cleaning and then you can enjoy some fresh sheets to put back on the bed when you're done.

You do need to remove everything that is on the surface of your bed to get a thorough clean so place anything like throws or cushions to one side.

2. Vacuum the mattress surface

Vacuuming your mattress surface will ensure that any dirt or debris on the surface is removed. You should aim to vacuum your mattress at least once a month anyway, this will keep any stains and odors at bay.

So, grab your vacuum and using the upholstery attachment go over the surface paying special attention to the seams, tufts and crevices where any dust and dirt can accumulate.

3. Spot clean any stains

If you see any yellowing or stains on your mattress then it’s important to tackle these as soon as possible. Spot clean the areas by using a mixture of mild detergent with cold water or you can use a homemade mattress stain remover if the stains looks stubborn.

Apply the solution with a clean cloth and gently dab on the stained area. As the Saatva classic has memory foam levels, it's imperative you don't saturate the mattress with the cleaning solution.

Be mindful not to rub as this will spread the stain and cause the solution to permeate layers beneath the mattress cover, damaging the foam. Once clean use a fresh, dry cloth to pat dry the area.

4. Deodorise the mattress

Keeping your mattress clean doesn’t have to be a difficult task or include any expensive products. Baking soda is a great way to deodorize your mattress and most people will have some in their kitchen cupboards.

Sprinkle a layer of baking soda evenly across the mattress surface and leave it sit for several hours — the longer you leave it, the better it works.

Baking soda will naturally absorb odors. After you've left the baking soda for a significant amount of time, vacuum the surface again ensuring you remove all traces of the powder.

5. Air out your mattress

Open up all your windows and leave your mattress without the covers on for a couple of hours to give your mattress a chance to breathe. This will help to eliminate any remaining odors and ensure that the mattress is completely dry before you put your bedding back on.

If possible, open up the blinds and leave your mattress in the sun as the UV rays are a natural disinfectant and can kill off any bacteria that may be present.

How to care for your Saatva Classic mattress

Caring for your mattress goes beyond just cleaning it. Here are some essential tips to help you maintain your Saatva Classic mattress.

1. Rotate it but don’t flip it

The Saatva Classic has been designed to be rotated, not flipped. Because the Saatva has specific layers, flipping it would compromise comfort and ruin the mattress.

Rotate your mattress 180 degrees every 3-6 months. But for the first month of owning it, rotate it once a week. Rotating your mattress on a regular basis will help to ensure even wear and tear as well as prevent sags and dips.

2. Use a mattress protector

Investing in the best mattress protector is an absolute must when you buy the Saatva Classic. A mattress protector will create a barrier that will shield your mattress from spills, stains, dust mites and allergens.

It is a lot easier to clean or even replace a mattress protector than it is to replace a mattress. Saatva offer a generous 365-night at home sleep trial and a lifetime warranty but part of the conditions of those perks are that you care for the mattress which you can do by using a protector.

3. Make sure you have proper support

Always make sure that you use a suitable foundation or bed frame with your Saatva Classic. This will provide your mattress with adequate support which can prevent sagging, and damage to the structure of the bed.

Saatva recommends using their foundation, but if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, using any sturdy, flat surface or slatted base with slats no more than 4-inches apart will work well.

4. Don’t jump or stand on your mattress

Whilst the Saatva Classic has been designed to withhold a maximum weight of 500 pounds, jumping or standing on your mattress can put significant stress on the mattress's internal components such as the springs and foam.

This then leads to premature sagging, uneven wear and a shorter lifespan. It can also make a big difference to the edge support of the bed, weakening the edges so it could rip or tear.

5. Don’t bend or fold your mattress

If you’re moving or you need to shift your Saatva Classic to another room then never bend or fold your mattress. This can cause some serious damage to the inside.

Also, when moving your mattress, always lift from the sides using the handles or use a mattress strap to avoid straining any of the materials.

What to avoid when cleaning a Saatva Classic mattress

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid mattress that has memory foam layers, innerspring coils and a luxury pillow top. Each of these materials have their own care requirements so before you start cleaning it’s really important to make sure your chosen method will suit your manufacturer's instructions. Here’s what to avoid when cleaning a Saatva Classic mattress:

Avoid using the wrong vacuum attachment: always use the upholstery attachment when you vacuum the surface of your bed. It’s been designed to work with the delicate nature of fabric and will ensure it doesn’t rip or tear the surface.

always use the upholstery attachment when you vacuum the surface of your bed. It’s been designed to work with the delicate nature of fabric and will ensure it doesn’t rip or tear the surface. Don’t use harsh chemicals: avoid any harsh chemicals including bleach as these can not only damage the structure of the materials but can also cause staining and discoloration. Plus, residues of any materials can be left on the surface which could then lead to respiratory issues.

avoid any harsh chemicals including bleach as these can not only damage the structure of the materials but can also cause staining and discoloration. Plus, residues of any materials can be left on the surface which could then lead to respiratory issues. Avoid using steam: Whilst steam cleaning your mattress is a great method of keeping it clean, avoid using a steam cleaner with the Saatva Classic. The heat and moisture can cause the memory foam layers to distort and eventually break down. Steam also leaves behind too much moisture and it’s important not to get memory foam wet.

Whilst steam cleaning your mattress is a great method of keeping it clean, avoid using a steam cleaner with the Saatva Classic. The heat and moisture can cause the memory foam layers to distort and eventually break down. Steam also leaves behind too much moisture and it’s important not to get memory foam wet. Do not use excessive moisture: There are of course times when you may need to add some liquid to your mattress to spot clean marks or stains. But always avoid saturating your mattress. Excessive moisture doesn’t just risk damage to the memory foam layer but it can also make it difficult to dry out and then lead to mold and mildew growth within your mattress.

Saatva Classic mattress cleaning and care FAQ’s

How often should you vacuum the Saatva Classic?

It’s recommended that you vacuum your Saatva Classic every three months at least. You can of course vacuum it more often, and we would recommend that you get in to a routine of vacuuming the surface when you change your sheets.

Vacuuming on a regular basis means that you remove any dust, dead skin cells and other allergens that can accumulate over time. This is especially important if you have allergies or pets as it is a super simple way of keeping a cleaner sleep environment.

How often should you rotate your Saatva Classic?

Rotate your Saatva Classic every three to six months. This will ensure the even wear and tear of your mattress.

During the first couple of months it’s is best to rotate the mattress at least once a month, to ensure that the filling is evenly spread and you get to enjoy its comfort and support for longer.

Can you flip the Saatva Classic

No. You should never flip the Saatva Classic mattress. It has been designed with a specific top and bottom layer configuration. The top layers have been engineered for comfort, whilst the bottom layers offer support.

If you flip the mattress, you’ll end up sleeping on the support part which will be super uncomfortable and you could damage the mattress.

Does the Saatva mattress warranty cover wear and tear?

Saatva offer a generous lifetime warranty and this warranty covers manufacturing defects and abnormal deterioration. The key word there is abnormal, so it doesn’t cover just general wear and tear.

According to the Saatva warranty page the warranty covers body impressions greater than 1.5-inch, but it will not cover any issues arising from improper care, cleaning or use.

Regular maintenance and proper care are essential to prevent issues not covered by the warranty and to extend the life of your mattress.