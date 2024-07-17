Looking to make your soft mattress harder? Forget Prime Day — this is the bed topper deal I’d buy today

The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper adds a firmer finish to a too-soft mattress, and with 25% off sitewide at Birch, this is a sale to rival Prime Day. A queen is now just $374 (was $498.80), you can save up to $156 on this premium organic topper.

Even the best mattresses can benefit from a mattress topper if the feel doesn't suit your sleep needs. The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper adds a sturdy support to a softer mattress, with the latex build offering increased durability. But for a cheaper alternative, the Releep Re:flip Memory Foam Bed Topper is discounted 15% in the Prime Day deals at Amazon.

A mattress topper is an affordable alternative to a new bed, but if you want to totally refresh your sleep setup, now is a great time to do it – the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals are live and there are some epic savings. But if your soft mattress needs a firmer finish, here's my mattress topper pick...

Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper

Saving: up to $156 at Birch Summary: Birch is the brand behind one of the best organic mattresses around, and with the Plush Organic Mattress Topper you can enjoy that same eco-comfort for less. Instead of polyurethane foams, the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper creates cushioning through the use of cotton, wool, and latex, for a firmer sleep feel that cradles the joints without any sinking feeling. The use of organic materials also enhances breathability, so expect to enjoy comfortably cool nights sleeping on the Birch Mattress Topper (although very hot sleepers should consider investing in a cooling mattress). The Birch is expensive for a mattress topper, but latex is known for its longevity, so it should be able to withstand frequent use without sagging or sinking. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There's pretty much always a mattress sale at Birch, but you won't often enjoy a deal as good as this. In the Dream Day Sale, Birch has increased its evergreen 20% saving to 25% off, knocking a queen topper from $498.80 to $374.10. It's still a pricey buy, but as a latex topper we expect some impressive durability that should add years of comfort to your bed. Plus, you get mattress quality benefits, including a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Can you make a soft bed firmer?

For stomach and back sleepers – plus those who like to move around in the night – soft mattresses can have an uncomfortable quicksand feel. A mattress topper can add a firm finish to your mattress, with the best firm mattress toppers typically made using latex.

A firm mattress topper can also benefit those with back pain, especially if you find sinking into the mattress is causing your spine to twist in the night. Adding a topper potentially reduces that sagging effect, so your lumbar region is evenly supported. Alternatively, and if you have more room in the budget, check out our guide to the best mattresses for back pain.