I’m a stomach sleeper, here’s why I’m super fussy about my pillows

A pillow is more than just a place to rest your head and as a stomach sleeper, I know how much the right pillow can impact your sleep — and how the wrong pillow can ruin your night.

Since changing my firm down pillow for a low loft memory foam option, I'm sleeping better and waking up fresher. While we regularly discuss how the best mattresses can supercharge your rest, your pillow is another important part of the equation.

Pillows for stomach sleepers should be soft with a low loft, and below I'll cover why these features are essential. Plus, I've rounded up my top three pillows for stomach sleepers. With the Black Friday mattress deals coming up, it's never been a better time to spruce up your bedroom and revamp your sleeping environment, but it's essential you choose the right products for your sleep style.

Why stomach sleepers need to pay attention to their pillows

Stomach sleepers lie with the front of the body flat to the mattress. This puts strain on the lumbar region, and the wrong pillow can exacerbate the problem. If your pillow lifts your head too high, or holds it at the wrong angle, your spine can be forced out of alignment, leading to some achy mornings.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Choosing the best pillow won't fix these problems (I'll cover why experts don't recommend this position below), but it can improve your overall sleep health. Instead of forcing your spine to twist, the right pillow can support the natural curve of your back.

I'm a stomach sleeper and I used to be terrible with pillows — I'm talking about multiple pillows holding my head at the worst possible angle. But since swapping to a pillow that works for me, I'll never go back to my old ways.

3 things I look for in pillows for stomach sleepers

Some stomach sleepers prefer to go without a pillow but if you, like me, need a bit of cushioning, these are the features to look for.

1. Low loft

A low loft is the first thing I look for in a pillow as a stomach sleeper. I like to have something cushioning my head, but if my pillow is too tall it can put some serious strain on my neck. A low loft pillow offers pressure relief while keeping my neck and spine in comfortable alignment.

If you're struggling to find the perfect loft, an adjustable pillow might be the solution. Adjustable pillows have removable fill, allowing you to change the loft until it's just right for you.

And whatever you do, don't start stacking pillows. I used to be a pillow stacker but once I started reducing height, rather than adding it, I quickly discovered the benefit. Even if the loft feels too low at first, stick to one pillow, not two.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Soft / plush feel

A softer pillow will contour to your head and neck, offering support exactly where you need it. On the other hand, a firm pillow can provide ample support but with no give, you might find your head and neck are forced into a painful position.

While softer pillows are preferred, if you're a stomach sleeper, consider a firmer mattress. The best firm mattresses prevent your spine from sinking by providing stable support to the entire lumbar region. If you have a softer bed, you might find your hips press too far into the surface.

3. Contouring memory foam fill

The next question is: what pillow material is right for stomach sleepers? Pillows can be made of a variety of different fills, including down and down alternative, polyester fiberfill, and foam. As a front sleeper, I always opt for a memory foam pillow.

Memory foam is known for its impressive contouring and pressure relief: when you press into memory foam, it will mold around your shape.

This means there's support for every curve of your head and neck, and if you move, the memory foam will adapt to your new position. Ideal if you're a stomach sleeper and likely to be lying with your head at a slightly awkward angle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is sleeping on your stomach bad for you?

Overall, yes, sleeping on your stomach is not recommended. Lying on your stomach fights the natural curve of your spine, putting pressure on the back. This can cause strain across the body, from the neck to the knees, as you're forced to compensate for the uncomfortable angle.

You can minimize the strain by choosing the right mattress and pillow. We've covered what to look for in a pillow above (low loft, softer feel, contouring material), but the best mattresses for stomach sleepers have a firmer build with ample support across the body.

The best positions for sleep are side and back sleeping, but if you're a stomach sleeper, it's a hard habit to break (I know this very well). Side sleeper body pillows can be used to ease the transition, but the best method is persistence. If you stick with a newer, healthier sleep position, eventually it will feel natural.

Top 3 stomach sleeper pillow deals today

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: from $89 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud has been designed for back and stomach sleepers, with a softer feel and plenty of contouring support. We do spot occasional discounts on the Tempur-Cloud Pillow, but the most common offer is buy one, get one for less. Right now, two Tempur-Cloud Pillows are $119 (was $178) and you get a 5-year warranty.

2. Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow: from $75 at Coop Home Goods

Struggling to find the right loft? You won't have that problem with the Coop Home Goods Pillow, which features an adjustable fill that can be removed or added until the loft is perfect. Sales are rare at Coop, but keep an eye on the Amazon Coop Home Goods Page, where occasional deals pop up.