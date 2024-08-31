This is the best position for sleep, according to a chiropractor

Since we spend approximately one-third of our lives asleep, it’s important to make the most of your shuteye. Sleeping enough — about 7 to 9 hours for most healthy adults — can promote countless markers of health ranging from immune function to muscle recovery.

That said, if you routinely wake up with aches and pains or lack quality sleep in other ways, it may be time to consider your sleeping position and your mattress.

Many of the beds that feature within our best mattress guide focus on features designed to help sleepers avoid pressure on their joints and achieve healthy spine alignment, no matter their sleeping position. If you are shopping for a new bed, you're in luck - this year's Labor Day mattress sales are live, which means big discounts on the best beds.

Ahead, we take a closer look at what the best sleeping positions are amongst supine (back sleeping), prone (stomach sleeping), left side, and right side — as well as ideal mattress choices for each.

Are some sleeping positions better than others?

Some sleeping positions are considered to be superior to others, though it depends on your specific needs. For instance, you may want to train yourself to sleep in a different position if your snoring or digestive woes get in the way of achieving restful sleep.

The same goes for if you routinely wake up feeling stiff or achey. “Your sleeping position plays a role in whether or not you will develop muscles aches and pains because you are likely to remain in that one position night after night,” explains Rubina Tahir, DC , a chiropractor in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Is there a ‘best’ sleeping position?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Side sleeping and back sleeping are generally considered to be the best sleeping positions. This is mainly due to their ability to promote proper (or neutral) spinal alignment and protect the joints.

Per a 2019 review of four studies published in the journal BMJ Open, side (aka lateral) sleeping is generally effective in staving off spinal symptoms. Side sleeping is also preferred for snorers, as sleeping on your back may contribute to snoring, potentially waking yourself or your partner.

As we’ll explore below, sleeping on your back is also a good choice if snoring isn’t an issue for you. “Back or side sleeping is best, and stomach sleeping should be avoided,” says Dr. Tahir.

The supine sleeping position (back sleeping)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The supine sleeping position, aka back sleeping, involves laying with your back on the mattress either with or without pillows. Your arms may rest on your stomach, at your sides, or above your head in a starfish position.

Who the supine sleeping position is best for?

Supine sleeping is a great option for most people — barring those who snore. If you have Sleep Apnea, then sleeping on your back can worsen your symptoms. This is because the airways are more likely to collapse, leading to pauses in breathing.

Pros:

Keeps the spine aligned

Evenly distributes body weight

Prevents pressure build up

Supports the neck

“Back sleeping is considered a neutral posture for sleeping,” says Dr. Tahir. She prizes this sleeping position since joints become weaker when they deviate from a neutral position.

“Sleeping on your back supports the curve in your back (lumbar lordosis) and the curve in your neck (cervical lordosis),” she continues.

This sleeping position also allows for the equal distribution of your body weight, which can lead to less pressure build-up and fewer aches and pains compared to side sleeping and stomach sleeping.

“This position is best for any shoulder injuries,” the chiropractor adds.

Cons:

More likely to snore

Risk of inadequate neck support

Dr. Tahir reminds us that snoring will be exacerbated by sleeping on your back. That’s because the tongue and soft palate fall back when you’re in a supine position, which boosts the likelihood of snoring.

According to Yale Medicine, approximately 37 million Americans snore regularly, which takes back sleeping out of the running as the best sleeping position for snoring .

Dr. Tahir adds that back sleeping can work against you with improper pillow use. “A bad habit when sleeping on your back is thinking you need more than one pillow,” she warns. “There can be an urge to stack pillows or to read a book in bed — yet these are non-neutral postures that place muscles out of balance, making it likely that you will wake up with a stiff neck.”

Recommended mattresses for back sleeping position

(Image credit: WinkBed)

For those who sleep in a supine position, Dr. Tahir says a firm mattress is typically best to support your spine.

“Avoid a single coil mattress, as it will start to sink in the middle,” she shares. Individual pocket-coil mattresses, on the other hand, “provide consistent support to the joints of the body.”

She cites the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Ashurst Firm Mattress as one of her favorites for back sleeping. The Stearns & Foster Studio 14” Medium Mattress comes in at a close second. Meanwhile, the WinkBed Mattress landed the top spot for firm mattresses in the Tom’s Guide 2024 best firm mattress guide .

“Always keep in mind your body weight and height when choosing a mattress,” Dr. Tahir adds. “The taller or heavier set you are, [be sure to] stick with a firm mattress.”

The prone sleeping position (stomach sleeping)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The prone sleeping position, aka stomach sleeping, is generally considered to be the unhealthiest sleeping position. Stomach sleeping involves laying flat on your belly with your head turned to one side.

Who the prone sleeping position is best for

“Plain and simple: Stomach sleeping is a recipe for joint pain and should be avoided at all costs,” Dr. Tahir cautions.

Pros:

Can help air flow to the lungs

While the risks of the prone sleeping position largely outweigh the benefits, Dr. Tahir says that stomach sleeping can help air flow more evenly to your lungs.

Aside from that, there are no other benefits of this sleeping position. So, if you’re regularly sleeping on your stomach, it might be time to reconsider your resting position.

Cons:

Misalignment of the spine

Neck pain

Discomfort

Unless you have a mattress that specifically supports this sleep position, misalignment and discomfort are pretty much guaranteed with the prone sleeping position.

“Increased arching in the low back will irritate the disc and facet joints of the spine, causing pain,” says Dr. Tahir. “The neck will be forced into extension, leading to aches and pains upon waking.”

Recommended mattresses for stomach sleepers

(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

The Helix Dusk Luxe mattress is Tom’s Guide–approved as the best mattress for stomach sleepers given its composition to support spinal alignment, solid lumbar support, and responsive sleep surface.

Soft or medium memory foam mattresses can cause neck extension, so a firm mattress is best for stomach sleepers. With that in mind, Dr Tahir still strongly cautions against prioritizing this sleeping position. “I don’t think there is any mattress that can help ease the concerns of stomach sleeping,” she concludes.

The left side sleeping position

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

The left side sleeping position is pretty self-explanatory. While sleeping on your side — whether in a fetal position or not — you may nestle a pillow between your head and shoulders and/or hug a pillow for comfort and to prevent arching forward.

Who the left side sleeping position is best for

This sleeping position is ideal for most sleepers — including those who are pregnant, have low back pain, or deal with digestive issues — so long as your legs and hips remain aligned.

Pros:

Aligns the spine

Reduces snoring

Reduces axid reflux

Best position for pregnant people

There are countless benefits associated with side sleeping, whether on the left or right lateral position.

“It’s the best for spinal alignment, shoulders, hips and knees; reduces the risk of snoring; and relieves pressure on trigger points for fibromyalgia patients,” Dr. Tahir explains. She also recommends left or right side sleeping for any acute low back injuries.

Another perk associated with left-side sleeping in particular: a reduced risk of acid reflux and heartburn, which may be attributed to the anatomical positioning of the stomach.

Left side sleeping was also often cited as the best sleeping position during pregnancy, though it has since been determined that right side sleeping is unlikely to cause harm. (With that in mind, be sure to consult your OB-GYN with any questions or concerns.)

Cons:

Risk of irritating hips if legs not positioned properly

Not advised for people with heart failure

While left side sleeping offers many benefits, Dr. Tahir cautions against potential cons.

“If you are laying on your left side and your right leg is not on top of the left leg — but rather in a hyper-flexed position or hanging forward — it will irritate that right hip and right sciatic nerve,” she warns. To sidestep this issue, she recommends using a knee-spacer pillow.



Studies show that sleeping on your left side can also be uncomfortable for those with heart failure. As a result, heart failure patients tend to favor right-side sleeping instead of left.

Recommended mattresses for the left side sleepers

(Image credit: Saatva)

“Saatva and Nectar have great options for side sleepers” says Dr. Tahir. In particular, the Saatva Classic and the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress made the cut for the best mattresses for side sleepers . The top spot went to the Helix Midnight Luxe , though the more affordable Helix Midnight is also worth checking out if you’re more budget-conscious.

In general, however, the chiropractor suggests side sleepers opt for medium or firm mattresses.

“If you have advanced arthritis, then use a memory foam mattress topper,” she adds. “This will help you while sleeping when your muscles are inactive, and the memory foam will contour to support your joints well.”

The right side sleeping position

(Image credit: Future)

The right side sleeping position mostly mirrors that of the left side sleeping position… only flipped.

Who the right side sleeping position is best for

Similar to left side sleeping, right side sleeping is a wise choice for the majority of sleepers.

Pros:

Promotes spinal alignment and comfort of the shoulders, hips, and knees

Reduces instances of snoring

Alleviates pressure on trigger points for those with fibromyalgia

Relieves pain from acute low back injuries

More comfortable for those with heart failure

Right side sleeping offers nearly all of the same benefits as left side sleeping, including improved gastric efficiency. Per a small 2013 study of 8 healthy male volunteers published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, gastric emptying of water was faster when sleeping on their right side compared to a sitting position.

While more research is needed to determine the digestive health perks of sleeping in this position, the authors suggested that sleeping in this position could potentially help patients reduce nocturnal GI reflux, since delays in gastric emptying can lead to symptoms

Cons:

Risk of irritating hips if legs not positioned properly

As Dr. Tahir noted above, you’ll want to ensure that your top leg — in this case the left leg — doesn’t hang forward or hyper-flex. If it does, it may trigger pain in the left hip and/or left sciatic nerve.

Recommended mattresses for right side sleepers

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

The best mattresses for the right side sleeping position will mirror those of the left side sleeping position. Ideally, for side sleeping, you’ll want to opt for a softer mattress, rather than a very firm one. This will help reduce pressure across the touch points of the mattress, such as the shoulders, hips and knees.

How to tell which sleeping position is best for you

In short, the best sleeping position for you will ultimately hinge upon a few factors. Most important among them are if:

You snore

You struggle with acid reflux, heartburn, or other digestive issues

You have lower back pain

You have issues on one side of your body

Again, back and side sleeping (on the left or the right side) are far superior to stomach sleeping, though the best choice will get more niche based on the contributing factors listed above.

How to choose the right mattress for your sleeping position

Choosing the right mattress can be confusing and even overwhelming. However, you can whittle down your options by looking into the best mattresses for your preferred sleeping position and/or symptoms, such as the best mattresses for back pain .

When buying a mattress, be sure to consult expert-approved guides and consumer reviews to get a better sense of a given mattress before you purchase it. Aside from looking into the best mattress for your sleeping position, you can also narrow down your options by taking firmness, trial times, warranties, and prices into account.