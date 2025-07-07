I’m a bedding expert — 3 pillows for side sleepers with neck pain I’d shop in the sales

Are you a side sleeper who struggles with the occasional morning neck pain? The last thing you need is an unsupportive pillow that further stresses the neck muscles. As a bedding tester I’ve reviewed plenty of pillows, so I’ve rounded up my top picks for side sleepers with neck pain — my favorite deal? The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow now up to 27% at Amazon.

Choosing the best pillow for your sleeping style and specific concerns is tricky. The key is to pay attention to the fill, firmness and loft. Side sleepers with neck pain need a medium-firm to firm, medium loft pillow. This will keep your head, neck and shoulders in perfect alignment with your spine throughout the night. Look out for options with pressure-relieving memory foam or a latex blend fill (scroll down for my recommendations).

If you're looking at exploring other sleep deals, check out our essential guide to the beds we'd buy in the extended 4th of July sales. But first, let’s start with your neck pain problem…

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow: small from $119 $72.14 at Amazon

The Tempur-Neck will always be my top recommendation, as it's specifically made for side and back sleepers experiencing neck pain. From my own experience, it provides instant pressure relief to your neck and shoulders, which will feels like an indulgent spa massage. The highlight is the curved design that follows the natural curve of the neck. This pillow is also sturdier than your average cushioning memory foam option, since it's made from a single block of the Tempur foam that's both firm and contouring at the same time (read my full Tempur-Neck review for more details). While we've seen up to 68% off in Tempur-Pedic mattress sales previously, the current 27% off Amazon deal on a small Tempur-Neck is the best discount available now. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on over 1K Amazon reviews)

2. Purple Harmony Pillow: standard from $199 from $179 at Purple

Prefer the bouncy responsive support of latex? The Purple Harmony is just what you need. It consists of a natural Talalay latex core surrounded by the brand's signature honeycomb GelFlex Grid, which draws away heat from the body and is responsible for the squidgy feel (read our Purple Harmony review for more details). Since latex is firmer than regular fills, it will maintain the shape and support consistently, without shifting or flattening during the night. However, because it's made with latex it comes with a hefty price tag. The 4th of July Purple mattress sale takes 10% off and it's still live, which is its usual discount during major sales events. This brings the price of a standard medium Purple Harmony pillow down from $199 to $179. Other benefits include a 30-night trial, 1-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (based on over 49K reviews)