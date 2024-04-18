I'm a sleep writer, the Bear memory foam mattress I always recommend is $511 in flash sale

Bear Mattress is kicking off their Memorial Day mattress sales early, knocking 35% off their best selling memory foam bed, the Bear Original Mattress. This sale means you can buy a queen size Bear Original for $649 and get $320 of free bedding at Bear Mattress. That’s a $669 saving on the queen size ($349 off plus $320 of free pillows and sheets), with up to $591 off the largest size.

The Bear Original is one of the best mattresses for providing pressure relief at an affordable price. It's the memory foam bed I always recommend to those looking for the contouring pressure relief of foam, without breaking the bank. Couples in particular will appreciate its excellent motion isolation and edge to edge support.

Part of my job as a sleep writer is tracking mattress sales, and this offer from Bear matches those we usually see during major sale events, like Black Friday. That makes now an excellent time to shop this deal, as we can't see this price being better in next month's Memorial Day mattress sales.

Bear Original by Bear Mattress

Was: from $786

Now: from $511

Saving: <a href="https://bearmattress.pxf.io/c/221109/1034607/13476?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fbear-original-mattress" data-link-merchant="bearmattress.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Up to $591 + up to $500 of free bedding at Bear Mattress Summary: A 10" tall mattress with three internal foam layers, the Bear Original has comfortably earned itself a spot in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bearmattress.com"">best memory foam mattress guide. It's the most affordable option in the Bear Mattress range, but that doesn't mean it skimps on pressure relief or support. The firmer base layer of memory foam keeps the spine aligned throughout the night, while an upper layer of softer gel memory foam adds cushioning to the pressure points. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bear-original-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bearmattress.com"">Bear Original mattress review we found this contouring relief suits a variety of sleep styles and strong edge support ensures you can stretch without losing stability. The Bear Original does have a slight issue with sleeping hot, although upgrading to the Celiant infused cover can help with this. Price history: Like many sleep brands, Bear runs <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/best-cheap-mattress-deals-and-sales" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bearmattress.com"">mattress sales throughout the year. However, while we're used to seeing savings in the region of 30% off, this current 35% off sale is much rarer. Add on the free bedding, and this is a Black Friday levels of savings, making now an excellent time to buy. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Is a memory foam mattress right for you?

Memory foam mattresses are generally the most affordable type of bed-in-a-box mattress and they're known for providing exceptional contouring and pressure relief. Memory foam molds itself to your shape, cushioning where you press against the mattress to limit aches and pains.

Memory foam is also known for a slower reaction time. The foam absorbs movement, so if your partner gets up, you won't be disturbed. However, memory foam mattresses aren't right for everyone. For starters, some people don't like the 'hug' feel of foam and find it too constrictive. Memory foam mattresses can also sleep hot, as dense foam lacks the easy airflow of coils (although sleep brands use a range of tricks to negate this). If a memory foam doesn’t sound right for you, check out our guide to the best hybrid mattresses.