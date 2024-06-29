I'm a sleep writer — 5 beds I’d buy before the 4th of July mattress sales

It may not be July just yet but as we get closer to the upcoming holiday there are some great discounts that are worth considering making now a perfect time to shop early and bag yourself a new bed just in time for Independence Day.

The best mattress brands have kicked off their July 4th sales early this year and I’ve scoured the internet to find you some of the best beds with epic discounts you can buy now. These include mattresses from Tempur-Pedic who have $500 off their Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze meaning you can have a super cool summer and the DreamCloud Hybrid which has a cool 50% off bringing the cost of a queen down to just $665.

And they’re not the only ones, I’ve found five of the best 4th July mattress sales for you to take advantage of today. We are not expecting to see lower prices between now and Independence Day and probably won’t see prices as low until the next major sales holiday, Labor Day. So if you’re in need of a new mattress before the end of summer why hang around?

5 mattresses to buy before the 4th of July

1. Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress: From $4,099 $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic

The best way to stay cool this summer is with one of the best cooling mattresses. The Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze comes is a medium tension mattress, and there’s also the option to upgrade to the hybrid version. This mattress promises sleepers to feel 5º cooler thanks to their use of Pure Cool® Plus material and it also still boasts the same pressure-relieving qualities we are used to seeing with Tepur-Pedic mattresses. This is a mattress for those with a healthy budget but Tempur-Pedic don't run regular sales throughout the year but they are currently are offering a $500 discount on this mattress bringing the cost of a queen down to $4,099 plus you get another $300 worth of accessories for free by entering the code 300FREE at checkout. Tempur-Pedic offer a 90-day at home sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: From $1,373.80 $961.63 at Helix Sleep

This premium-hybrid mattress has been designed to offer a plush sleep surface with enhanced lumbar support, which is why we rate it as our best mattress for side sleepers. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review our tester also praised it’s excellent motion support, pressure relief and reliable temperature regulation. Helix sales usually range between 20% amd 25%. However, right now there's 30% off the Luxe and Elite, this discount doesn’t apply automatically so you need to enter JULY30 at the checkout for the additional saving. Using this offer you can get a queen Helix Midnight Luxe for just $1,661.66 plus the added bonus of a free dream pillow set worth $ 150. Helix also offer a 100-night sleep trial, 15-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: From $1349 $944 at Leesa, plus free pillows and bedding bundle

The Leesa Sapira is a medium-firm hybrid construction of six layers that offer superb contouring for side sleepers. We are used to seeing good discounts from Leesa with around $150-$400 knocked off the Leesa Sapira Hybrid with the bigger discounts being applied on the larger sizes. Right now you can pick up a queen Leesa Sapira Hybrid for $1,399 which also includes a free pillow and sheet set. Included with this mattress you get a 100-night at-home trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Sleep Number i8 mattress: From $3,399 $2379.30 at Sleep Number

The Sleep Number i8 mattress is one of the best smart beds that you can buy right now with customizable cooling, adjustable firmness and sleep tracking among its credentials. We do see regular sales from Sleep Number but the prices can vary with the bigger discounts being reserved for the larger holidays. However, they are offering a good deal when it comes to the July 4th sales with 30% off which is similar to what we saw during the Black Friday sales last year. This discount means you can bag a queen Sleep Number i8 for just $2,799.30 (was $3,999). You also get a 100-night sleep trial, a 15-year limited warranty plus free delivery and set-up.

5. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: From $839 $449 at DreamCloud

This mattress is one of the best budget luxury hybrid mattresses. It is the brand’s signature model and appeals to a wide range of sleepers thanks to its combination of pressure-relieving gel memory foam and innerspring coils. This mattress is also a good choice for any sleeper suffering from back pain and during our DreamCloud mattress review, our tester found it a good pick for couples thanks to its exceptional motion isolation. This 50% off sale is one we're used to seeing but still excellent value - a queen DreamCloud Hybrid is now $665 (down from $1,332) and comes with a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free, fast shipping.

Are the 4th of July mattress sales any good?

The 4th of July mattress sales is your last real chance to bag yourself a bargain bed before the end of the summer. But are the sales any good? Mattress brands don’t discount their beds as low for Independence Day as they do for other major holidays. However, if you need a new mattress now, you won’t see prices get any lower until Labor Day in September.

As well as dollar and percentage off discounts, it’s also worth noting that some brands offer freebies, such as pillows, bedding bundles accessories, which extend your savings further.