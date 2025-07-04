Hurry: Save up to $700 at Beautyrest in 4th of July sale

The best mattresses don't have to cost the earth, as evidenced in the 4th of July sale at Beautyrest. Right now, you can save up to $700 on mattresses and adjustable base sets, making it a perfect time to make the upgrade.

If you want to maximize your savings, then we recommend buying the Beautyrest Black Quilted ($400 off) and the baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base ($300 off). If you'd prefer to explore your options, then we have our top picks listed below, or you can head straight to their 4th of July sale page.

Save up to $700 at Beautyrest

The 4th of July sale at Beautyrest is in full swing, which means there's no better time to upgrade your tired old mattress for some of the latest innovations in mattress technology. If you click through to the sale, you'll be able to see all discounted products, or you can read on for our top picks. Expires July 8, 2025

Our top picks from Beautyrest

Save up to $400 Beautyrest Black Quilted Mattress This is luxury at its best. With triple-stranded pocketed coil technology for maximum individualized support and the ultimate in temperature management, you're getting one of the most advanced mattresses around. Save $400 on Series 4 and Series 3 models or $200 on Series 2 and Series 1 mattresses.

Save up to $400 Beautyrest Black Hybrid Mattress A luxurious mattress with triple-stranded pocketed coil technology paired with speciality foams guarantees support exactly where you need it. Save $400 on Series 4 and Series 3 models or $200 on Series 2 and Series 1 mattresses.

Save up to $300 Beautyrest Black Luxury Base A base that boasts premium features such as dual massage, head tilt, Zero-G preset, and smart home connectivity. It's also easily adjustable thanks to the easy-to-use wireless remote.

Save up to $300 baselogic™ Platinum Adjustable Base A base with premium features and advanced customization. It also features 4-in-1 adjustable legs in stackable 3-inch increments to help ensure the perfect height for your existing furniture. Or, remove the legs entirely for a zero-clearance design.

This sale ends July 8, 2025, so if you're looking for a top-quality mattress at an affordable price, then we recommend Beautyrest. If you missed this deal, you can also check out our Beautyrest coupon codes hub for the latest ways to save.