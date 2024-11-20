I’m a side sleeper — the Saatva mattress I tried and loved is $400 off today in Black Friday sale

The Saatva Classic is one of the top-rated mattresses in the world. And until I lay down on it recently, I didn’t fully understand why. But I was blown away by pretty much everything, from the luxury look to the contouring feel. And, with $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva in the Black Friday sales, the price of this luxury bed feels more reasonable at $1,695 for a queen (was $2,095).

As a team, we rate the Saatva Classic as this year’s best mattress for all sleepers. The combination of high-density, high-quality memory foam that targets the lumbar and 884 individually wrapped recycled steel coils creates a surface that’s both responsive, and, thanks to the euro pillow top, cradling. The Saatva Classic is perfect for side sleepers like me who hate sinking in to a mattress, but love pressure relief around the hips and shoulders.

The Black Friday mattress deals available already are offering massive discounts across top-rated mattress brands, and our exclusive Saatva’s Black Friday mattress sale is one of the standout sales of the season. But the $400 off when you spend $1,000 deal isn’t going to last long. Here’s why you should take advantage of it now.

Saatva Classic

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 at Saatva Mattress summary: When I lay down on the Saatva Classic as part of Tom's Guide's testing panel, the first thing I noticed about this year’s best hybrid mattress was how well supported my back was. I rarely sleep on my back, but the way the mattress contoured to my spine made it incredibly comfortable. This is due to the memory foam lumbar crown and Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire that aims to keep your spine aligned no matter your sleeping position. And, true enough, when I moved onto my side my hips and shoulders sunk just enough into the 3” euro pillow top and my spine remained in a healthy position. Instantly I was comfortable. The edge support was also stable and secure, scoring a full 5/5 in our Saatva Classic mattress review thanks to the high-density foam rails that surround the mattress, making it easy to get in and out of the bed. Perfect if you feel stiff in the mornings or sleep right up to the edge of your bed. It’s available in three firmness option: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. I tested the Luxury Firm, which is designed to suit most sleepers, but if you’re a particularly light weight side sleeper the Plush Soft may offer more pressure relief. Similarly, heavier sleepers will enjoy the extra support from the Firm option. With the current Black Friday deal, a queen is $1,695 (was $2,095), and I think it’s well worth this price. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: The $1,695 for a queen size Saatva Classic is the lowest price of the year, and it’s one we’ve seen during other major sale holidays, like Labor Day. It did drop to $1,595 for a queen in last year’s Labor Day sale, but since then MSRPs have risen by $100. We don’t expect to see the price drop any lower, so it’s worth acting fast if you think the Saatva Classic is the mattress for you.

