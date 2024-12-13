I'm a bedding deals writer and I've found the best Christmas bed sheets to shop from $28

Your tree is trimmed, your gifts are wrapped — and now it's time to add the final touches to your bedroom before the holidays are well and truly here. I've hunted down 5 Christmas bed sheet sets to give your bed an instant festive makeover, with prices starting from just $28.99.

While sleeping on one of the best mattresses of the year will ensure you sleep comfortably this Christmas, why stop there? Whether its a fun festive print or a classic plaid, I've rounded up 5 Christmas bed sheet sets to help you feel like you're starring in your own Hallmark Christmas movie.



If you're looking to give your entire bed a refresh, shopping this month's mattress sales could mean getting a great deal on a top-rated mattress before Christmas (but you'll have to be quick.)

1. MarCielo Christmas Quilt set: was from $69.99 from $49.99 at Amazon

Get a cozy night's sleep with this plush and festive quilt set from MarCielo now up to 33% off. The quilted bedspread is made from 100% polyester fabric and features exquisite Christmas prints in natural mineral or vegetable dyes which are both non-fading and non-toxic. These sets which contain a quilt and two pillow cases are available in 11 different patterns and two sizes (queen and king). A queen sized set has now dropped in price from $69.99 to $49.99.

2. Holiday print classic cotton flannel sheet set: was from $129 from $96.75 at The Company Store

Holidays are meant for ultra-comfortable snug sleep and these classic cotton flannel sheet set from The Company Store promise just that. In addition to the natural softness of the fabric, these have been brushed and sheared by Portugese textile artisans to deliver a luxurious velvety finish. A sheet set contains a flat sheet, a fitted sheet which you can pop on mattresses up to 18 inches deep and two pillowcases. You can choose from five beautiful holidays designs and five sizes and get a HOLI-DEAL when using the coupon code MWS24 during checkout letting you save up to 25%. This reduces the price of a queen sized set from $194 to $145.50.

3. Snowman Percale Sheet Set: from $149 at Pottery Barn

Looking for a premium Christmas bedding set? Pottery Barn never disappoints. This sheet is crafted from 100% organic percale cotton (200 thread count) OEKO-TEX certified to be safe and skin-friendly. It features a snowman design complete with a Christmas home and a tree to blend in with the festive mood. In a set(available in three sizes), you'll find a flat sheet, a fitted sheet (fitting mattresses up to 16 inches deep) and a pillowcase. You can also mix and match with Pottery Barn's holiday special duvet covers and cushions too (sold separately). A queen set is now priced at $149.

4. Bedsure Boho Bedding Comforter set: was from $58.99 from $52.99 at Amazon

If you want to steer clear off the Christmas reds and heavy prints, this beige tufted comforter set might just be what you need. It adds a cottage-core boho charm to your bedroom without loud prints or bright colors. This Bedsure set is filled with high-quality polyester microfiber making it warm, soft and breathable. Just like the premium option from Pottery Barn, this too is OEKO-TEX certified to be safe, skin-friendly and long-lasting. A cozy Bedsure set includes a comforter and a pillowcase and is now up to 10% off (discount not applicable over-sized queen size) which drops the price of a queen bundle from $60.99 to $54.99.