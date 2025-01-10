How to make your pillows last longer — 7 tips that actually work

The role of a bed pillow is often overlooked but the truth is that it has the power to make or break a night’s sleep. A quality pillow can be a pricey purchase so replacing them frequently isn't a practical option. The good news is that you can extend the life of a pillow.

Choosing the best mattress for your needs will help you achieve a restful night's sleep. However, without a good pillow which adequately supports your head, neck and shoulders, your sleeping experience will be incomplete. By following the right steps to prolong the life of your pillow, you can ensure your body is supported throughout the night.

If you’re unsure of what you need from a pillow, explore our best pillow guide to find your perfect match. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at how you can care for and maintain your pillows so you can enjoy restful sleep for longer.

7 ways to prolong the life of your pillow

1. Always use a pillow protector

This is a basic rule to maintaining your pillows. A pillow case will act as a barrier between you and the actual headrest, protecting it from body oils, sweat, dust particles and even tiny pests, like dust mites. Changing these regularly and machine washing them will ensure that your pillow remains fresh and clean at all times.

2. Regularly fluff your pillows

Depending on what your pillows are made of, regularly fluffing these up will not only help remove the dust and maintain its shape but also improve the support it provides during sleep.

Pillow fill that's either clumped up or sagging at certain parts will do more harm than good to your sleep. It's not just an uncomfortable night's sleep you face, but continued use can even lead to aches or pains in the morning.

3. Flip your pillows

Just like how rotating and flipping your mattress will help make it last longer, doing the same to your pillows too will work wonders to your sleep. Laying your head on the same spot everyday can cause sagging, leading to an uneven sleeping surface.

Flipping it over can help evenly distribute the pillow fill for a smooth and comfy sleep throughout the night. While experts recommend that you flip your pillows every four to six months, it does depend on your pillow type and how you feel sleeping on it.

4. Wash them regularly

Have you spotted yellow stains on your pillows? That means it's time to properly wash your pillows. Rather than waiting to see the dirt, deep clean your pillows once every four months. If you're someone prone to allergies or have pets lying on your bed, you should wash your pillows more often.

5. Replenish pillow fill

Certain pillows have adjustable or removable stuffing which you can refill again to renew your pillow. This will not only ensure your pillow fill is clean, but it'll also ensure your pillow is supportive and not too worn.

While this isn't always possible for pillow types like down or latex, those with an adjustable fill (often memory foam) can last longer and provide a supportive surface.

6. Store them properly

Properly storing your pillows can extend their lifespan, color and quality for longer. When not in use, ensure they are kept contained in a cool and dry place, preferably away from the sunlight to preserve their color and quality. Ensuring they aren't lying out somewhere in the house helps in keeping them clean as they won't be exposed to dust, pet dander or mites.

7. Know when it's time to replace them

While these tips can help you keep it fresh and clean for long, don't forget that your pillows still need replacing every one to two years. This once again depends on their usage, your sleeping environment and the fill type.

Visible discoloration, an uneven shape or any discomfort during sleep or neck pain and shoulder aches when waking up in the morning are clear signs that your pillow needs replacing.

How often should your replace your pillow?

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, your pillow needs replacing every one to two years. Consider doing it sooner if you're allergic or suffers from asthma or sinus issues, as older pillows can exacerbate existing conditions.

This is because your pillow absorbs all the body oils, sweat, dead skin cells and dust over time which can irritate sinuses and worsen allergies. If you notice that your pillow is no longer supportive even after rotating or flipping and regular fluffing, or worse, it starts to smell, it's time to invest in a brand new one right away.