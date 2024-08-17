3 types of bed pillow you can wash in a washing machine (and 2 you can't)

Bed pillows accumulate sweat, saliva, body oils and allergens over time, causing unsightly yellow stains, plus allergies that can trigger skin irritations. We're often asked whether it's possible to wash pillows in the washing machine, and the answer is yes for most types. However there are some pillows that should not be machine washed, otherwise you'll put them at risk of mildew and mold.

In this guide we'll explain which types of pillows are safe for machine washing, plus how often you should wash them, and which types of pillows need to be spot-cleaned only. We'll also look at how often you should replace your pillow and why, plus our recommendations for the three best pillows for all sleepers right now.

Can you wash pillows in a washing machine?

When it comes to cleaning your pillows there are a couple of methods you can apply. But generally, yes you can wash your pillows in the washing machine. In fact, many of the best pillows can go right into the wash making them easy to clean. But before you click the on button to activate your wash cycle, it’s important to confirm which type of pillow you’re washing.

That’s because not all pillows are suitable for machine washing. If you’re not sure what type of pillow you’re using then just check the care label, which will also give you strict cleaning instructions as well as advice on what to avoid.

Also, before you wash your pillows in the washing machine, always check around the seams to make sure there are no rips and tears because a few spins in the machine and that filling is going to come out and clog up your washer.

3 types of pillows you can wash in a washing machine

1. Feather or Down Pillows

Feather and down pillows are surprisingly suitable for machine washing. This comes down to their natural fill and durable construction. Ideally you should aim to wash your down or feather pillow at least every 6 to 12 months.

Try not to wash them any more than that as frequent washing could cause damage to the feathers. It’s also advisable to wash feather pillows in cold water as it helps to preserve the natural oils in the feathers and prevents shrinkage.

It’s not only cleaning that you should do when it comes to pillow maintenance, be sure to fluff your pillow every day to redistribute the filling, this stops them getting hard a lumpy and also leave your pillow to air when you change your sheets so any excess moisture within the filling has chance to dry out.

3. Wool Pillows

Wool makes amazing filling for pillows because it’s soft, comfortable, hypoallergenic and naturally cool. Almost all wool pillows can be machine washed and its a great way to remove body oils that make have accumulated within the fibers overtime. When washing your will pillow use a very gentle cycle with cold water and only use a detergent that has been specifically designed for wool.

Don’t add your pillows in with any other items although you can balance the machine with a towel if needed. However, since wool does vary, always check the care label before adding them to your machine. Wool have plenty of properties that makes them less prone to needing frequent washing such as containing lanolin, which is a natural antibacterial and anti fungal.

Plus wool is technically self cleaning as it has a natural scaly structure which traps dirt and dust and these can be removed from the pillow simply by airing it out. But if you do want to machine wash it do it no more than once or twice a year. Keep your wool pillows in excellent condition by giving it a good fluff up each morning and airing it out by an option window at least once a week.

2 types of pillows you can’t wash in a washing machine

1. Memory foam pillows

Much like the best memory foam mattresses, memory foam is one material not to get wet. Memory foam is super absorbent which means it can take a long time to dry and therefore turns it in to a breeding ground of mold and mildew.

Despite its strong structure, memory foam is actually quite a delicate material and since it has an open-cell structure, putting it in the washing machine can cause the foam to tear as well as leading to it losing it’s shape and supportive qualities.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your memory foam pillow. You can keep your pillow clean by regularly vacuuming the surface, spot cleaning and using baking soda to absorb any excess moisture and odors that may be present.

2. Latex pillows

Latex is a lot like memory foam when it comes to washing in a washing machine. This material will absorb water quickly and will be difficult to dry leading to mold, mildew and other bacteria to grow.

Also, latex may be a naturally resilient material but the harsh movements during the washing machine cycle can cause it to breakdown and eventually crumble leaving you with a pillow that has no support structure and likely to cause you aches and pains.

You can keep your latex pillow in good condition by spot cleaning any stains or spills by blotting the area with a damp cloth and mild detergent, just be mindful not to soak the pillow.

Expert tips for how to wash pillows in a washing machine

If you want to know how to wash a pillow in your washing machine then you’ve come to the right place, just follow these three tips to make sure that you’re doing it right and to lower the risk of damaging your pillows.

1. Only wash two pillows at a time

Whilst it can be tempting to bung all your pillows in to one wash it’s best to limit it to just two pillows at a time. This allows you to maintain a balance in your washing machine drum.

The reason that you need to balance your machine is because under or overloading your machine will cause excessive shaking that could damage the fibers of your pillows. If you only have one pillow to wash or your machine is very large, consider adding a towel in to the mix to create the balance needed.

2. Spot treat any stains before machine washing

Before you throw your pillows in to your washer, first inspect them for any rips or tears. This will avoid the stuffing coming out during the wash and potentially clogging up your machine. Next look for any stains or discolouration and pre-treat these areas with a paste made from baking soda and water.

Leave the pre-treatment on for at least 30 minutes before starting the wash cycle. You could also pre-soak your pillows in lukewarm warm water and a mild laundry detergent for up to an hour before to loosen any dirt, oils and stains.

3. Dry the pillow thoroughly after washing

Like we always tell you when you share tips on how to clean your mattress, you must let it dry out thoroughly before you add bedding or sleep on it — same goes for pillows.

If you don’t let them dry properly you’ll risk mold growth. Whilst air drying is the gentlest option, if you don’t have time, and the care label doesn’t forbid it, you can put your pillows into the dryer.

Tumble dry on the lowest setting and add a couple of tennis balls in to prevent clumping and keep your pillows super fluffy. Do check every now and again to make sure your pillows are drying evenly and remove them once they are completely dry.

How often should you replace your pillow?

If you've been wondering how often you should replace your pillow then I’m afraid to tell you that it’s sooner than you think. No matter how good your pillow is, it won’t last forever. You should change your pillow every 1-2 years to ensure that your head and neck are still getting adequate support.

Not changing your pillows on a regular basis could leave you at risk of neck and back pain as over time pillows lose their shape and support. Having unsupportive pillows can also lead to bad sleep posture which means morning headaches that will then have a knock-on effect for the rest of your day.

Plus, changing your pillow on a regular basis will ensure that your sleep surface remains free of any allergens and dust mites that may have accumulated within the fibers.

