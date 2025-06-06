The right way to wash a silk pillowcase — plus 3 things to avoid

Everyone knows that the luscious smoothness of silk works great in the form of bedding. It can instantly elevate the feel and touch of your bed to resemble a luxury hotel mattress.

However, silk requires extra care and attention than your regular cotton and linen pillowcases due to its delicate nature. Knowing how to wash your pillow is important, and maintaining your pillowcase is equally as important. Especially for silk, if you want to preserve its smoothness and comfort for longer.

While it’s tricky to wash delicate fabrics, following the right steps can make the cleaning process easy and effective. Let’s then dive straight into it starting from the basics…

How often should you wash a silk pillowcase?

We generally recommend you wash your bedding once every week (or every seven to 10 days) since it's the top layer directly in contact with your skin, and your silk pillowcase is no exception.

Silk fibers have a low absorption level compared to other materials — this means it does not absorb your body oils, sweat and skincare products as fast as cotton or linen.

This, however, does not translate to better sleep hygiene so you still need to clean your silk bedding as much as you do the others.

One thing to keep in mind is its delicate nature. To avoid wear and tear due to regular washing , it’s worth investing in another pillowcase that you can alternate with.

How to wash your silk pillowcase

Before you start washing your silk pillowcase, it’s important you double check the care tag and look for signs of wear and tear. This will determine whether you should handwash or machine wash it. Below is a step-by-step guide for each method:

Handwash your silk pillowcase

As we've mentioned before silk is a very delicate fabric. Rough or excessive washing can damage the fibers, so handwashing is recommended whenever possible.

The first step is to fill a sink or tub with cold water. The low temperature helps retain the color and prevent fading.

Add a few drops of silk-friendly detergent and gently agitate the water. Turn your pillowcase inside out and immerse it in the soapy water for a couple of minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Machine-wash your pillowcase

Don't have enough time to handwash your silk pillowcases? If the manufacturer recommends machine washing, you can pop them into a washing machine but on a cold, gentle cycle (30°C or below).

Overcrowding the machine is one of the most common mistakes when washing bedding. If you're planning to add in other clothes, make sure these are of similar fabrics to protect your silk pillowcase from damage.

It's ideal to turn your pillowcase inside out and put it in a mesh wash bag, to avoid wear and tear. Add in a mild detergent and you're all good to go.

What to avoid when washing your silk pillowcase

Silk fibers are most brittle when wet and so excessive washing or rough handling can easily cause damage. Here are three things to avoid when washing your silk pillowcase:

Strong detergent: Strong detergent cause the protein structure in silk fibers to break down causing loss of sheen and smoothness. A mild detergent with a neutral pH (6-8) is ideal for washing your silk bedding. Wringing your pillow out: Twisting or wringing out the fabric can instantly loosen silk fibers. Instead, press out excess water by placing it between clean towels. Using hot water: Temperature above 30°C can weaken the fabric since it's made of natural protein fibers. Hot water can cause shrinkage, taking away the lustre and softness, and even leading to tears over time.

How to dry your pillowcase properly

Bedding manufacturers like Mulberry Park Silks, suggests you should never tumble dry your silk bedding on high heat.

Once you have removed excess moisture from your silk pillowcase by pressing it with a towel, lay it flat or hang it up to dry, away from sunlight or other heat sources.

If for some reason, you need it dried faster, tumble dry on an air-only cycle or the lowest possible heat setting.

Tips to take better care of your silk bedding

1. Use a steamer to get rid of wrinkles

You may find that your silk pillowcase is wrinkled post washing and drying.

Direct heat contact, like that from an iron, might scorch or shrink the fabric. Instead, pick up a steamer to gently smooth out those creases.

Don't have one? Another alternative is to iron your silk pillowcase through a damp cloth, at the lowest heat setting.

2. Remove stains immediately

Removing stains before they dry out gives you better chances of getting rid of them completely.

The right way is to gently blot the stain with a cold damp cloth and not rub it. If it is a tough one, rely on a stain remover meant for delicate fabrics.

For lighter stains, you can also try using a few drops of distilled white vinegar diluted in water. Rinse it in cold water after.

3. Store them away when not in use

To ensure that your silk pillowcase remains soft, smooth and clean for as long as possible, it is important to store them away when not in use.

Keep them neatly folded in a breathable garment bag. If you're hanging them, avoid using clips as these might imprint on the delicate fabric. Opt for a wide-bar hanger instead.