How to get blood stains out of bed sheets — 3 tried and tested methods

Stubborn stains on bed sheets can make your bedroom feel less than luxury. And one stain that nearly every household will have faced one time or another, is the toughest one to get rid of. Blood can permeate all kinds of fabrics and remain even after countless washes.

While you may be more worried if you stain a sizeable investment, like one of this year's best mattresses, bed sheets can still cost a pretty penny. Knowing how to get stubborn stains like blood out will help them last longer and retain their luxury feel.

Here, we'll be detailing how you remove blood from your sheets, what you'll need, and the tried and tested tips that can work wonders.

3 ways to remove blood stains from bed sheets

Whether it's a period stain, a cut, or a nose bleed, it's crucial you act fast. The quicker you try to remove the stain, the more successful you'll be. The cleaning method and the level of difficulty depends on how old the stain is.

What you’ll need

Paper towels

Microfiber cloth

Cold water

Clean bowl

1/4 hydrogen peroxide

2 tbsp corn starch

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp baking soda

Soft bristled brush

1. Blot fresh stains

If it’s a fresh blood stain, just using a paper towel to blot it and remove as much moisture as possible will be effective.

Do not rub the stain, as this will spread the blood and make it harder to get rid of. Apply pressure to soak up even the littlest traces and dab until everything is absorbed.

2. Cold water to get it off

The general rule of thumb for stains goes like this: cold water to get rid of fresh stains and warm for the older ones.

Just like how you'd remove blood stains from a mattress, dab the stain with a damp microfiber cloth soaked in cold water. Make sure to wring off excess water to not spread the stain, and again, don't rub it.

Use the clean part of the cloth to absorb all the moisture once you see all the blood has been lifted.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Hydrogen peroxide for stubborn stains

Our tried and tested stain remover is a quick hack to get rid of hard to remove stains. Combine 1/4 of hydrogen peroxide, two tablespoons of corn starch, two tablespoons of salt and one tablespoon of baking soda in a bowl.

You’ll start to see the mix bubbling up as the hydrogen peroxide reacts with the starch and the baking soda.

With the soft-bristle brush, apply the mixture onto the stain, starting from the edges and moving towards the center. Keep massaging this onto the stain and let it sit for at least an hour or until it stops bubbling. Blot the area to remove the paste with a damp towel and cold water. Leave it to fully dry before vacuuming to get rid of all traces.

What to do if the blood stain won’t budge

Tried everything and still no luck? Here are some alternatives to try if the above methods don’t work:

Sprinkle with crushed aspirin

Aspirin is the common name for acetylsalicylic acid (ASA). This can be broken down by water to form salicylic acid and acetic acid (vinegar). Similar to the hydrogen peroxide paste, make a mix with crushed aspirin tablets and a few drops of water.

This forms acids like salicylic acid, acetic acid, and acetylsalicylic acid, which act as a bleaching agent. Apply the paste to the stain, leave it for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Use a meat tenderizer

As the name suggests, this is a kitchen staple used to tenderize meat by breaking down the proteins and fibers. The same logic applies when we add this to a stain as an enzyme called bromelain breaks down the proteins in the blood, making it easy to remove the stain.

Make a paste with unseasoned meat tenderizer, apply it to the stain and wait for about an hour. Remove it with a cloth damp with cold water and leave it to dry.

Opt for an enzyme-based stain remover

Enzyme-based stain removers contain the protease enzyme which breaks down the fibers and protein in the blood to become water-soluble molecules. This can therefore be used to remove protein-based stains like blood, sweat, dairy, chocolate or even grass.

Rub the remover on the stain using a microfiber cloth. Leave it for at least 30 minutes before dabbing it with a clean damp cloth.