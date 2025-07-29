I love to make my own jam, but am forever making a mess — here’s how I get berry stains out of clothes

There’s one thing I also look forward to each summer, and it’s an annual ritual in my household. As soon as the summer fruits are ripe, I’m out fruit picking at my local farm.

Strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are my go-to fruits I pick each summer, and before I devour them all, I turn some into jam.

However, summer berries are highly pigmented, meaning that another ritual I have each year is removing fruit stains from clothing.

But, after years of experience, I’ve become a master at eliminating those bright red and purple stains from my family’s clothes, especially summer whites.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

That’s why I want to share with you my laundry hacks for removing berry stains from clothing so you can save your items from the laundry trash.

Just as I try not to rely on off-the-shelf solutions when removing grease stains from clothing, I also prefer to use what I have to hand when removing fruit stains, and I can usually find what I need right inside my cupboards. What’s more, relying on household staples also saves me a few dimes.

Catch the stains early

Laundry expert ASKO shares my key piece of advice, saying it’s best to treat the stain as soon as possible. Leaving it to linger will cause you more strife as the stain starts to set in.

How to treat fruit stains

1. Gently blot the stain with a lint-free cloth or paper towels. Be careful to dab at the stain rather than rubbing it.

2. Rinse the stain through with cold water and a splash of white vinegar.

3. Place the item in the washing machine and run a wash cycle recommended for the garment.



What not to do

ASKO advises against using hot water, as it can cause the natural sugars and pigments from the fruit to set instead of removing the stain.

What to do if the stain has set in

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Removing fruit and sticky jam stains becomes more challenging once the stain has settled, as the pigments sink into the fibers rather than sitting on top of the fabric. If this is the case, here’s what I do.

1. Use a blunt knife to gently remove as much of the sticky residue from the fabric's surface as possible. Avoid making the stain worse by rubbing the stain in or being too harsh.

2. Make a thick paste by mixing 3 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of water.

3. Spread the paste over the stain, ensuring it’s completely covered.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. Leave the paste to sit for 30 minutes. During this time, it will dry, absorb, and lighten the stain.

5. Rinse the item under warm water and gently rub off any remaining paste with a fingertip.

6. Add a few drops of laundry detergent to the affected area and leave it to sit for a few minutes.

7. Now, rinse the stain with hot water (check the care level to see the maximum recommended wash temperature), by placing the fabric directly beneath a faucet with the stain facing downwards. The force of water should push the stain out of the fabric.



8. If any stain remains, repeat steps 2 to 7.

Other top tips when removing stains

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Choose a detergent up to the job. ASKO recommends selecting an enzyme-based detergent that will help break down stubborn stains during the wash.

2. ASKO also suggests drying your freshly washed clothing in the sun, especially your white items, as the sun’s UV rays will help to lift the remaining stains and restore their freshness, without resorting to strong chemicals or bleach.

3. Avoid placing the item in a clothes dryer unless you’re sure the stain is completely removed.