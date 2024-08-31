Helix Labor Day sale 2024: Save on our favorite mattress for side sleepers and other luxury beds

Helix's Labor Day sale is here, and you can save 27% sitewide with code TOMS27 at Helix. This better than Black Friday discount is one of the biggest savings we've seen at Helix since the 4th of July, and the best deal we've seen all year on the Core collection. Now is a great time to shop these luxury hybrids to suit every sleep style.

Included in the sale is the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, a sumptuous hybrid that we rate among the best mattresses of 2024. The Helix Labor Day sale reduces a queen Midnight Luxe to $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80) with code TOMS27, and you'll get a free pillow set, mattress protector, and sheet set with your purchase.

The Labor Day mattress sales are bringing big discounts on some of our all-time favorite beds, and this Helix mattress sale has definitely caught our eye. But should you buy a Helix mattress now, or wait to see if the prices drop any lower? Below we'll explore our top 5 expert chosen Helix mattresses to shop today, plus our predictions for the Labor Day sales...

Helix Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Top 5 deals

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxurious hybrid with an immediate hit of comfort that's balanced by a supportive core. We recommend it as the best mattress for side sleepers, and in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we also found it comfortable for back sleepers. With our code TOMS27 you can save 27% on the Helix Midnight Luxe, knocking a queen from $2,373.80 down to $1,732.88. And you'll get a free pillow set, sheet set, and mattress protector with your purchase. It's not the biggest Helix mattress sale we've seen this year (there was 30% off for Memorial Day), but it's a significant upgrade on the evergreen sale and the free gifts have been improved as well. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 at Helix with code TOMS27

We rate the Dusk Luxe as the best mattress for stomach sleepers, with the zoned support holding the hips in a neutral position to prevent back ache. In our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review we also praised the pressure relief, as a cushioned pillow top means it never feels like you're lying on a rock. If the Helix Midnight Luxe is our top choice for side sleepers, the Helix Dusk Luxe is its equivalent for front sleepers. Use code TOMS27 to get 27% off the Dusk Luxe, reducing a queen to $1,732.84 (was $2,373.75) — plus you get a free bedding set. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping

3. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $936.25 now $683.47 at Helix with code TOMS27

Our Helix Midnight mattress review panel found the Midnight just right for side sleepers, with the upper memory foam layers cradling the touch points to prevent pressure build up. It's not quite as sumptuous as the Helix Midnight Luxe, but the Midnight is a cheaper option for side sleepers on a budget. In the Helix Labor Day mattress sales you can save 27% on the Midnight using our exclusive code TOMS27, and you'll get free pillows with your purchase. With this generous discount a queen Midnight is $972.36 (was $1,332), which is one of the best prices we've seen this year. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

4. Helix Moonlight mattress: was from $936.25 now $683.47 at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Moonlight mattress has softer cushioning for back and stomach sleepers who prefer a plush feel. The cradling memory foams allow you to sink into the bed, but the supportive steel coils ensure you don't lack support at the lumbar region. Using our exclusive TOMS27 code, you can save 27% on all sizes of the Helix Moonlight. This brings a queen down to $972.36 (was $1,332), which is the cheapest price we've seen this year and even better than Memorial Day. And you get a free pillow set as well. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

5. Helix Plus mattress: was from $1,061.30 now $774.72 at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Plus mattress is a medium-firm hybrid designed for sleepers with bigger builds. The best mattresses for heavy people have enhanced support to ensure comfort from head to toe, and the Helix Plus achieves this through the use of TitanCore steel coils and high density memory foams. With our code TOMS27 a queen Plus is now $1,094.09 (was $1,498.75) which is a highly competitive price for a specialist mattress for heavy people. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

When does the 2024 Helix Labor Day sale start?

The 2024 Helix Labor Day mattress sale is live right now, with deals available sitewide. The official Helix Labor Day sale saves 25% on all purchases using code LDW25. You'll also get a free Dream pillow set with all mattresses and a free mattress protector and sheet set with Luxe and Elite mattresses.

But if you want to save even more, make sure to use our TOMS27 code. This semi-exclusive deal ups the official Helix sale, offering 27% off all purchases (and you still get your freebies). Make sure to apply code TOMS27 at checkout for the biggest discount possible.

Is this year's Helix Labor Day sale any good?

The Helix Labor Day mattress sale is a significant improvement on the evergreen Helix sale. Most of the year, Helix offers 20% off sitewide, with a free pillow set included with mattress purchase. This has increased to 25% for Labor Day, or 27% if you shop smart and use our TOMS27 code. Plus, if you buy a Luxe or Elite bed, you'll also get a mattress protector and sheet set for free.

So how does this compare to other Helix sales? It depends on what you buy. For Memorial Day and the 4th of July sales, Helix launched a 25% discount on all Core collection mattresses and a massive 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses.

If you have your eye on a Core collection mattress (like the Midnight or Moonlight we highlighted above), then the Helix Labor Day deal is the best we've seen all year. For those after a Luxe or Elite mattress, this overall discount isn't quite as impressive — however, you do get a mattress protector and sheet set for free, an offer that wasn't included in earlier sales. If you want to upgrade your entire bed, this might still be the best time to buy.

What is the life expectancy of a Helix mattress?

A Helix mattress has a life expectancy of around seven to 10 years, which aligns with when we recommend replacing your mattress. We expect the higher quality Helix Luxe and Elite collection mattresses to have an increased lifespan, and this is reflected in the warranty — Core collection mattresses have a 10-year warranty while Luxe and Elite collection Helix mattresses have a 15-year warranty.

You can extend the durability of your mattress by taking care of it, which includes regular mattress cleaning and choosing a suitable base for your mattress type. While no mattress will last forever, good care means you can enjoy supportive comfort for more years.

How to choose the best Helix mattress for you in Labor Day sales

Every bed in the impressive Helix mattress range has been designed to suit a specific sleep style. That means there's an option for everyone, from side sleepers to stomach sleepers to those with a heavier build. If you're wondering which Helix mattress to buy, the first thing to do is check which bed type is aimed at your sleep style.

Helix offers beds in a variety of firmness levels, so consider your sleep preferences when choosing a mattress. Soft cushioning tends to suit side sleepers best, as it offers relief to the touch points. Stomach and back sleepers, on the other hand, often need a firmer support to keep the spine from sinking.

Finally, consider your upgrades (and your budget). Most Helix mattresses are available in a Core, Luxe, or Elite variety. Each upgrade comes with more features, but you'll also pay a higher price. Still, for luxury sleep, it might be worth the extra cost.

Does Helix do Black Friday sales?

Historically, Black Friday has been one of the best times to buy a Helix mattress. In last year's Black Friday sale (2023) Helix upped the evergreen sale to 25% off sitewide and upgraded the free bedding bundle that came with every mattress purchase. So while we can't guarantee a sale this Black Friday, we'd be very surprised if there isn't one.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean you should wait until Black Friday to buy. With our TOMS27 code you can enjoy 27% off all mattresses in a deal that's bigger than Black Friday. Be aware that the MSRP for some Helix mattresses has increased since 2023, so the final sale price might not be better (but we don't expect the MSRP to drop before November).

The 27% discount code is also the best saving we've seen on the Core collection mattresses this year. While the Luxe and Elite beds enjoyed a 30% saving over Memorial Day, the Core collection was only 25% off. If Helix replicates the Memorial Day sale for Black Friday, then now is the best time to buy a Core bed.