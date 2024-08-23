I'm a mattress tester with back pain — 5 extra firm beds I'd buy in Labor Day sales

As a long term sufferer of lower back pain, I’m always on the hunt for extra firm mattresses that offer dedicated lumbar support. If you're shopping for one this weekend too, there are some good deals available. My favorite is 25% off the Plank Firm at Plank Mattress, with a queen size reduced to $999 (was $1,332).

The Plank Firm is about as hard as mattresses come, and it's endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) for firm support to alleviate back pain and spinal stress. But there are other extra firm mattresses on sale this weekend too. Many of the top-rated options in our best mattress of the year guide come in firmer feels, so you have plenty of choice available.

Labor Day itself isn’t until September 2nd, but many brands have already launched their offers. Here I’ve rounded up five sales on extra firm mattresses that I’d buying in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and deals, starting with an award-winner...

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is customizable mattress so it suits all sleepers. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our testers tried the Luxury Firm option, but I’d recommend the Firm option for those looking for a firmer option. Made from coils and a minimal amount of foam, the Saatva feels more like a luxury hybrid innerspring, although it’s still our top pick in our best hybrid mattress of the year guide. I also love the addition of a lumbar crown, which instantly adds extra support for the lower back. You’ll never pay MSRP for the Saatva, but our exclusive Labor Day offer means you’ll get $400 off all sizes, taking a queen size down to $1,695 (was $2,095). There’s also a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery and removal of your old mattress and foundation.

2. Stearns & Foster Estate: was from $,2,299 $1,999 at Stearns & Foster

Coming in at 9/10 for firmness (there’s also a soft 3/10 option), the Stearns & Foster Estate is a luxury mattress offering superb comfort levels. If you’re looking for a luxe mattress that still offers that extra firm finish, this is the one to consider. As well as the expected lumbar support, the Estate also offers excellent temperature regulation, which could make this a good choice for hot sleepers. It’s not a specialist cooling mattress though, so if you do sleep particularly hot you may well still want to check out our best cooling mattress recommendations. The 90-night trial is a bit stingy, but you do get free white glove delivery along with a 10-year warranty. Stearns & Foster tend to save its best deals for major sales events and there’s currently up to $600 off the Estate mattress, along with a free bedding bundle worth up to $300. A queen costs $2,099 (MSRP $2,399)

3. Plank Firm mattress: was from $749 $561.80 at Plank

The all-foam Plank Firm by Brooklyn Bedding is a flippable mattress, offering a firm side (8/10) and an extra firm option (10/10). Modelled on the minimalist beds found across Asia, the mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association who recommend it for superior lumbar support and alleviating back pain. Unusually for an extra firm mattress, the Plank Firm is all-foam and doesn’t have any springs for support in it. Nevertheless, it managed to provide an extremely supportive feel that will even keep stomach sleepers well supported. There’s also the option to add in a GlacioTex cooling cover if you’re a hot sleeper. With this mattress, you’ll get a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. There's 25% off the mattress with code LABORDAY25, reducing a queen to $999 (was $1,332).

4. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds

One of our recommended best mattresses for back pain , the WinkBed mattress is another customizable option like the Saatva. However, the WinkBed offers four options with a Plus version for heavier sleepers. If you weigh over 250lbs, I’d recommend the Plus as it has sturdier coils to support the lumbar region. In our WinkBed mattress review , our testers found that the mattress offered the perfect balance of support and comfort, with the zoned support providing plenty of pressure relief where needed, along with support for the lumbar region. The $300 discount for Labor Day is actually an evergreen discount, but it’s still a fantastic saving, taking a queen down to $1,499 from its MSRP of $1,799. You’ll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

5. Titan Plus mattress: was from $699 now $524.30 at Titan

The Titan Plus is a good mattress for heavy people , supporting a combined weight of up to 1,000lbs. Part of the Brooklyn Bedding empire, the mattress is made with a combination of coils for support and foam layers to provide comfort and padding. There’s also a quilted cover with gel memory foam built-in for a little extra contouring. Although the Titan is primarily designed for those of a heavier build, those suffering from lower back pain should also benefit from the firm feel. The mattress comes with a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty and free delivery. And, like the Plank Firm, there’s also the option to add in a GlacioTex cooling cover. There’s currently 25% off with the code LABORDAY25, taking a queen down to $936.80 from its MSRP of $1,249.

Who should buy an extra firm mattress?

Although there’s no one size fits all with mattresses, I’d recommend an extra firm mattress to lower back pain sufferers. If that's you, find a firmer mattress helps to keep your spine aligned and hips raised, supporting the natural curve of your back. This will help prevent aches and pains from building up.

Extra firm mattresses are also a great choice for heavier bodies. If you weigh over 250lbs, an extra firm mattress will provide enough support to distribute your weight evenly across the mattress, minimizing stress on your joints and helping to prevent sagging in the bed.

Extra firm mattresses also suit average to heavier weight stomach sleepers. This sleep position needs a firmer surface to prevent hips from sinking into the mattress and throwing the spine out of alignment.