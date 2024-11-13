I’ve been sleeping on an extra firm mattress — 5 reasons I recommend buying one this Black Friday

My first impression lying on an extra firm bed was that it was like trying to drift off on the floor. After a few weeks of testing I'm not entirely ready to reverse this opinion, but something more unusual has happened — I now appreciate the mega hard feel of my extra firm mattress.

Extra firm beds are a divisive choice, although you will find a few in this year's best mattress guide. They don't have the wider appeal of medium and medium-firm beds, and the kind of indulgent comfort that come with them, but the incredible full-body support lends extra firm mattresses their own advantages.

The Black Friday mattress deals have arrived, and if you're browsing for a new bed, you might not have considered a very firm feel. Here's why I think you should consider an extra firm mattress, and invest in support.

What is an extra firm mattress?

We rate mattress firmness on a scale from one to 10 — one indicates the softest a bed can be, while 10 is as hard as a plank. Extra firm mattresses fall into the nine to 10 category.

The best firm mattresses are all about sturdy and even support. They should feel stable across the surface and hardly yield to the body; while even medium-firm mattresses offer gentle contouring, you lie completely on top of an extra firm bed.

Because there's no sink, extra firm mattresses are rarely suitable for side sleepers. And they tend to be pretty divisive — most people want a touch more 'coziness' from their bed. However, I've spent the last few weeks on an extra firm mattress and I think these sturdy mattresses deserve a chance.

5 reasons I recommend an extra firm mattress

I've been sleeping on an extra firm mattress for a few weeks now, and in that time I've noticed some clear benefits. Here are my top reasons to consider an extra firm mattress.

1. The edge support is superb

Edge support describes how strong a mattress is at the perimeter. A mattress with good edge support will feel stable, while beds with bad edge support can collapse underneath you if you stray too close to the border.

Strong edges are beneficial for those with limited mobility (it's a good base to push against) but they also allow you to use the entire surface of the mattress — you can stretch all the way to the side. Extra firm beds typically excel in this area, maintaining a sturdy feel all across the surface of the mattress.

2. It's supportive for stomach sleeping

I sleep on my stomach, which isn't good for the back or neck. But however hard I try to stay in a side sleeper position, I naturally gravitate to my front in the night. To make the best of a bad sleep position, I use the best mattresses for stomach sleepers.

And that means a firmer feel. When lying on a softer mattress, I often find my hips sink too far into the bed, causing my back to get twisted. On an extra firm mattress, everything from my shoulders down is held straight.

Extra firm mattresses are also good for sleepers with a bigger build — some of the best mattresses for heavy people have an extra firm feel. Again, that's because of the lack of sink. On an extra firm mattress, a heavier sleeper shouldn't feel like they'll fall out the base of the bed.

3. It can help ease back pain

An extra firm mattress holds the back at a neutral angle, reducing the stress on the spine. This means that during the night — a vital period for recovery — the muscles surrounding your back can rest.

In my experience, when lying on an extra firm mattress I can feel the bed support the natural curve of my spine. I also feel the benefit of even weight distribution as, without the touch points sinking in, my back doesn't have to shoulder the weight.

Extra firm beds aren't always the best mattresses for back pain, as some sleepers will prefer softer pressure relief to cushion the touch points. However, if you wake up feeling like your back has spent the night twisted, you might benefit from a firmer bed.

4. It's easy to move around on

Extra firm mattresses are beds you lie on top off, while softer mattresses (especially the best memory foam mattresses) tend to embrace the body. The lack of 'hug' makes it easy to change position on an extra firm bed, which is good for combination sleepers or anyone who likes to shift in the night.

This will also appeal to people who hate feeling 'suffocated' by their mattress. I've got hands-on with enough beds to know I dislike feeling as though I'm trapped in the bed. On an extra firm mattress, this isn't a worry.

5. But you can't feel someone else moving

Beds that are easy to move around on can often struggle with motion transfer, which is when movement on one side of the bed transfers to the other. For couples, this can be a serious disruption.

However, extra firm beds tend to have excellent motion isolation, without the bouncy feel you might expect from something like the best hybrid mattresses. Because the surface hardly moves no matter how much pressure you apply, you can toss and turn without bothering your partner.

3 extra firm mattress deals to shop today

Convinced? I hope so, because these deals on extra firm mattresses are some of my favorite Black Friday savings.

