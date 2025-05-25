"The support is unbelievable" — save 30% on my favorite firm mattress this Memorial Day

The Plank Firm is a dual-sided all-foam mattress with an extra firm feel that delivers superior support to front and back sleepers. It has returned to the lowest price we've seen it at this Memorial Day, with 30% off the Plank Firm mattress at Plank. That means a queen is now $932.40 (was $1,332.)

When I tested the Plank Firm Mattress, I was skeptical. It doesn't have the 'cozy' feel I'd always associated with comfort and it was hard at first to appreciate anything but the firmness.

But after a few minutes of lying quietly, I could feel what made the Plank Firm mattress stand out: support. The Plank Firm has exceptional support that can compete with the best mattresses we've tested, beating even some premium models — all at a mid-range price.

It's not a feel everyone will love — I recommend the Helix Dawn if you want firm, but not that firm — but with 30% off, here's why it's one of my top picks of the Memorial Day mattress sales 2025. If you are looking for an excellent price on a top rated mattress but not sold on the Plank, we're also tracking the latest deals as they happen in our Memorial Day mattress sales live blog.

Plank Firm Mattress: twin was $749 now $524.30 at Plank

We cover a wide range of mattresses here at Tom's Guide but there are few like the Plank Firm. As well as being double-sided (a rarity) the Plank Firm feels harder than the majority of beds we've tried — the Extra Firm side is the firmest mattress we've tested. The primary benefit of this is support. In my Plank Firm Mattress review I described the support as "unbelievable" and praised how the dense foams held my spine straight, avoiding the uncomfortable sinking feeling that can occur on even the best memory foam mattresses. The Firm side is more of a crowd-pleaser, with an added layer of quilted foam to cushion the joints. A queen is currently $932.40 (was $1,332) and I'd be very surprised to see a better deal on the Plank Firm — 30% off is the same discount we saw for Black Friday 2024 (as well as President's Day 2025.) A 120-night trial, free shipping and limited lifetime warranty are included. Our review: ★★★★½

Too firm for your tastes? Try this...

The thing about the Plank Firm being an Extra Firm mattress is, and excuse me for stating the obvious, that it's a hard mattress. That means it won't appeal to everyone and even firm mattress fans might prefer something with a little more of that 'cozy' feeling. For you, I recommend the Helix Dawn Mattress...

Helix Dawn Mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 at Helix

The Helix Dawn is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses and as I discovered during our Helix Dawn mattress review, it's ideal for for back and stomach sleepers. Although softer than the Plank, it's still too firm for most side sleepers. But when I slept on my side on this mattress, I did appreciate how the responsive foams gave way beneath the hips and knees to prevent any achiness in the morning. Use code TOMS27 at checkout to save 27% on all sizes of the Dawn in the Helix Memorial Day sale, reducing a queen to $972.36 (was $1,332.) It comes with a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

