Ends today! Sealy's queen Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress is just $749 for Black Friday

Sealy's Posturepedic mattresses have been specifically designed to help ease back pain, with targeted support, pressure-relieving foams and responsive coils. Right now, there's a one day Black Friday flash sale taking 40% off a queen Sealy Posturepedic mattress at Sealy, dropping the price from $1,249 to $749 at Sealy.

Like many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, the Sealy is a hybrid made up of foams and coils, giving it the perfect blend of comfort and support. And Sealy's Posturepedic range has a deserved reputation, providing some of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy. Although we haven't tested the mattress yet, we think its design will appeal to those who experience joint pain.

Today's flash sale takes up to 41% off, with discounts on all sizes of the mattress. This one day Black Friday mattress deal means you'll have to be quick if you want to buy, so don't delay your purchase. Let's take a closer look at the Sealy...

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,149

Now: from $679

Saving: up to $910 at Sealy Summary: Although we haven't tested the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress, one of our testers has slept on the UK version of the mattress, finding it did a fantastic job of easing back pain. With the Posturepedic Hybrid being designed alongside orthopaedic specialists, the mattress has targeted support to help alleviate aches and pains. The mattress has premium gel memory foam to cushion pressure points, combined with individual wrapped responsive coils that provide support where needed, along with adapting to your body's movements. There's also a cool-to-the-touch cover to add breathability and help keep sleepers cool. The mattress is available in two firmness options - soft and firm. We'd recommend the firm option to most people with back pain, but side sleepers may prefer the soft version to get more contouring around their pressure points. Price history: Regular Sealy mattress sales often offer discounts on the brand's range, but this flash sale offers one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid, so we think you should snap it up while you can. With 40% off a queen size, you can snap this mattress up for $749, instead of the MSRP of $1,248. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What is an orthopedic mattress?

An orthopedic mattress is one that’s designed to promote healthy spinal alignment alongside great support and pressure relief. They generally provide firmer support, due to reinforced coils and extra lumbar support and are particularly suited to those suffering with joint and back pain.

Orthopedic mattresses are generally made using higher quality materials and a sturdy design, meaning that they offer plenty of longevity. Most true orthopedic mattresses are innerspring or hybrids, with the foams providing cushioning, while the springs provide the support. These mattresses are ideal for people with back pain who need to make sure their lumbar region is adequately supported to avoid the spine falling out of alignment.