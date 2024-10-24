Emma mattress Black Friday deals 2024: Today's top early sales

This year's Emma mattress Black Friday deals are just around the corner. While we predict that the holiday season will deliver the cheapest Emma prices of the year, there are already some good offers available today in the US and UK. Currently you can save 50% on all mattresses at Emma Sleep, with prices from $549.

This is a huge saving, but we've seen up to 55% off Emma hybrid beds during major holidays this year, and we’d expect to see similar discounts for Black Friday. So, if you want to save more, this year’s Black Friday mattress deals will be a great time to buy an Emma for less. The UK Emma mattress sale has also already started and you can save up to 40% on Emma mattresses with prices from £314.30. Again, we expect to see bigger price drops next month.

Emma Sleep is among our top recommendations for this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and they are excellent value for money too. We’ll be updating this guide with the latest Emma Black Friday mattress deals as they arrive but, if you need a new mattress right now, then these are the top Emma mattress deals to shop today…

Emma Black Friday mattress deals US 2024: Top 3 early sales

Emma Hybrid Cooling Elite Mattress: was from $1,399 $699 at Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep’s most expensive mattress uses ThermoSync graphite-infused foam to refresh and cool sleepers throughout the night. With a medium soft feel, side sleepers should feel their pressure points cushioned and supported, although the design should also appeal to back sleepers as well. A queen is currently $995 (MSRP $1,989) but if you’re on a tighter budget, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill will suit side sleepers for less, while still keeping you cool.

Emma Hybrid Cooling Comfort Mattress: was from $1,099 $549 at Emma Sleep

Emma mattresses all use Emma Sleep’s patented Airgocell foam to help regulate temperature, along with HRX foam for support. The Hybrid Cooling comfort also contains a cool foam layer for added temperature regulation. With a medium firm feel, the mattress should be particularly suited to back sleepers, with the ergonomic layer of pocket springs preventing the mattress from sagging underneath you. You can pick up a queen for $769 (MSRP $1,539). Although it does a good job of keeping sleepers cool, we’d recommend the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid for really hot sleepers with a similar budget due to its GlacioTex cooling cover.

Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress: was from $1,649 $659 (King size only) at Emma Sleep

If you’re quick, you can snap up a king size Emma Hybrid Comfort for 60% off (all other sizes have sold out). Emma Sleep’s seven zoned coil layer means this mattress should be particularly suited to stomach and back sleepers, with plenty of support to stop hips sinking too far into the mattress. But with only a king size available, the DreamCloud mattress is a good alternative if you’re looking for other sizes.

Emma Black Friday mattress deals UK 2024: Top early sales

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress: was from £449 £314.30 at Emma Sleep

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress offers zoned support that we feel would suit sleepers with back pain. Softness around the shoulders and hips also makes this a great choice for side sleepers. With 30% off, a double is reduced to £461.30 (RRP £659), which is incredibly good value for money. If you’d prefer an all-foam mattress though, consider the Nectar Memory Foam mattress for a similar price.

Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress: was from £759 £455.40 at Emma Sleep

The Emma NextGen Cooling mattress adds in ThermoSync foam infused with graphite particles to help keep sleepers cool at night. And pressure relieving foam, combined with seven zoned coils means this is another good choice for those with aches and pains. A double is currently 40% off at £683.40 (RRP £1,139). The Emma offers a lot of features to help with cooling, but we think the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro is hard to beat in this department.

When will this year’s Emma Black Friday sale begin?

Black Friday is on Friday 29th November this year, and we expect to see Emma Sleep running sales in both the UK and US. In previous years, Emma has started its best deals from mid-November, so we would expect a similar pattern to be followed this year. However, the brand is known for launching big flash sales at the start of November to ward off competition from other brands, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for that.

Where to find good Emma mattress Black Friday deals

Emma Sleep mattresses are sold directly on the brand’s UK and US websites. However, the mattresses are also available from select third party retailers, such as Amazon. From our experience of covering past Emma Black Friday mattress deals, the biggest discounts are found on Emma Sleep’s own website.

However, it is still worth keeping an eye on third party websites around Black Friday as you might find they’ve undercut Emma’s prices with a time-limited deal. If you are considering buying an Emma mattress from a third party retailer, do make sure to check that the trial, warranty, free shipping and the returns policy are all upheld. Emma UK offer a 200 night trial, but Emma US offer 365 nights. You’ll want to make sure you get the full trial period to allow you time to decide if the mattress is right for you.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy an Emma mattress?

Judging by past years, Black Friday weekend is the best time to buy an Emma mattress. Last year we saw discounts as high as 55% off on many of the brand’s models.

In general, if you’re looking to score the absolute lowest price on a brand new mattress, Black Friday is the time to do it. Mattress sales are all round, but generally peak around major sales events. But Black Friday can sometimes offer even bigger discounts, as manufacturers will lower their MSRP / RRP.

How much should you pay for an Emma mattress in the Black Friday sales?

Emma Sleep always has generous discounts on its mattresses, but what would you have paid last Black Friday? The Emma Original in the UK is currently on sale with 35% off to clear old stock, but has always had generous discounts throughout the year. Last year, there was 50% for Black Friday, taking a double down to £349.50.

The NextGen Premium, in comparison, was cheaper in 2022 with a 55% discount taking a double down to £494.55. The RRP of this mattress has decreased significantly though, from £1,099 down to £659 for a double, so expect to see an even cheaper price this year.

In the US, the Emma Black Friday mattress deals knocked 40% off the Original, dropping a queen size down to $659 (MSRP $1,099). We also saw a huge 60% off deal on the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress with our exclusive code, which took a queen down to $521 (MSRP $1,199).

How to choose the right Emma Black Friday mattress deal for you

There’s no one size fits all with mattresses, with different sleepers needing different attributes from their bed. The best memory foam mattresses offer outstanding pressure relief and deep contouring, along with excellent motion isolation. But they can be too soft for heavier and stomach sleepers, plus they are prone to trapping heat.

The best hybrid mattresses sleep cooler than all-foam mattresses and provide less sinkage with their coil layers. They can be more expensive as well, but there are different hybrid mattresses to suit a wider variety of sleepers.

As a general rule of thumb, side sleepers and those of a lightweight build tend to need a softer mattress for cushioning around the hips and shoulders. Heavier and stomach sleepers need a firmer bed to keep their spines aligned. Back and average sleepers suit a wider variety of beds, but still need to ensure that their lumbar region is supported to prevent aches and pains.

So, which mattress should you choose? Here’s who we think will suit our Emma mattress picks.

US

Emma Hybrid Cooling Elite (from $699 at Emma Sleep) - ideal for side sleepers, couples who wants a cooling mattress with good pressure relief and motion isolation.

(from $699 at Emma Sleep) - ideal for side sleepers, couples who wants a cooling mattress with good pressure relief and motion isolation. Emma Hybrid Cooling Comfort (from $549 at Emma Sleep) - a good fit for back sleepers and those who want some cooling properties.

(from $549 at Emma Sleep) - a good fit for back sleepers and those who want some cooling properties. Emma Hybrid Comfort (King size $659 at Emma Sleep) - ideal for back and stomach sleepers, with plenty of support from the coils

UK