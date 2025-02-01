DreamCloud's adjustable bed and mattress bundles for easing pain while sleeping are now up to 64% off

Adjustable beds are a great way to ease pain during sleep as you can rest in zero gravity position, taking all weight off your joints. DreamCloud Sleep, one of the top-rated sleep brands in America, is offering up to 64% adjustable bed and mattress bundles this weekend. With this deal you can buy a DreamCloud Adjustable Bundle from $1,244 and take home a DreamCloud mattress and adjustable bed with free bedding bundle.

DreamCloud ranks highly among our top recommendations for this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, offering an excellent balance of comfort and back support for over $1,000 less in a queen size than its competitors.

The current DreamCloud mattress sale offers up to 50% off mattresses but up to 64% off adjustable bed bundles, making them good value for money if you want to upgrade your entire sleep setup. We don't expect these prices to get any cheaper in the forthcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales either so now is a good time to buy. These are the adjustable bed bundle deals we recommend...

1. DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Classic Bundle: from $2,600 $1,244 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Classic bundle can come with either a DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress or DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, both of which come highly recommended by our testers. The bundle comes with an Adjustable Comfort Classic base that can elevate your head and feet, features an anti-snore setting and a zero-gravity position and is operated by a wireless smart remote. If you want an adjustable sleep experience, this is an option that won't break the bank. A queen size bundle with a DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress costs $1,514. The same bundle with a queen DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is cheaper still at $1,414, while a full size Hybrid will give you the biggest discount for this bundle – 62%. You'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free luxury bedding bundle.

2. DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle: from $3,000 $1,214 at DreamCloud Sleep

This luxury upgrade includes your choice of DreamCloud Memory Foam or Hybrid mattress and an Adjustable Comfort Premier base. This base is the upgraded version of the Comfort Classic base, and includes some plush additional features such as USB charging ports, under-bed lighting and a massage mode to help you unwind at the end of a long day. Prices start from $1,214 for the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress and Adjustable Comfort Premier base in twin XL, while a queen-size is 64% off and priced $1,414. That's the largest discount we've seen among these two bundles, though it is also available for some of the other sizes and mattress models within the Premier bundle. Again, you'll also get the free 10-year accidental coverage, a free bedding bundle, plus a year's trial and free shipping.

Are adjustable mattress bases worth it?

While not cheap, adjustable mattresses can have numerous benefits for different types of sleepers. Some, like the DreamCloud Adjustable Comfort Premier and Adjustable Comfort Classic, offer anti-snore features.

In the case of these bases, the anti-snore position features the slight elevation of the head of the bed, which DreamCloud say can open airways to help limit those dreaded snores, and even help those suffering with sleep apnea. Then there are those who suffer with back or joint pain.

Elevating the head above the feet into a zero-gravity position may help you reduce the discomfort by distributing your weight in a more even way. For those who like reading, in bed, adjustable bases with independent head and foot elevation mean you achieve the perfect position for sitting comfort.