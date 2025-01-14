Does Tempur-Pedic sell hybrid mattresses and should you buy one?

When you think of Tempur-Pedic beds, it's likely that their trademark body-hugging Tempur material comes to mind — but what about hybrid mattresses? Do any of their mattresses complement this pressure-relieving, NASA developed material with supportive, airflow-boosting springs for balanced support?

Hybrid mattresses are known for their comforting foams mixed with sturdy springs or coils, which is why you'll find so many of them in our best mattress guide. However, you may be wondering if Tempur-Pedic sells hybrid mattresses, or if their proprietary foam is the brand's sole mattress material.

Here, we'll take a look at whether Tempur-Pedic sell hybrid mattresses and whether you should buy one in this month's mattress sales. We'll also take a look at hybrid mattresses in general, to see if they're right for your sleep...

Does Tempur-Pedic sell hybrid mattresses?

The best hybrid mattresses contain two key ingredients: foam and springs. The foam layers are usually for comfort, while the coils or springs are there for support. Typically, a hybrid mattress will have a breathable, soft top cover, top layers of foam for cushioning and pressure relief, followed by a tier of individually-wrapped coils or springs. There's also usually a bottom cover, with handles and an anti-slip base.

Yes, Tempur-Pedic sell several hybrid mattresses. Probably the most well-known Tempur-Pedic hybrid is the Tempur-Adapt Mattress, an 11" bed with over 1,000 springs. You can now save up to $300 on the Tempur-Adapt mattress at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen now $1,999 (was $2,199).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Next up is the brand's cooling Tempur-Breeze collection, which features two hybrid mattresses containing the temperature-regulating technology found in the best cooling mattresses. Currently, you can save up to $300 on the ProBreeze hybrid mattress and the LuxeBreeze hybrid mattress at Tempur-Pedic, taking a queen-sized ProBreeze to $4,299 and a queen LuxeBreeze to $5,299.

A hyrbid version of the Tempur-Cloud mattress is also available (we tested the all-foam version in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review), but it's $200 more than the all-foam original.

Are Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattresses any good?

We reviewed the brand's Tempur-Adapt (the hybrid mattress in a box designed to give the most advanced pressure relief) in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review. We were impressed with the abundance of pressure relief it provided, along with its great motion isolation for bed-sharing couples. We especially reccomend this bed to back sleepers, as it provides both exceptional support and relief.

However, despite airflow-boosting springs, the Tempur-Adapt does sleep slightly warm, so those who sleep hot should probably look to hybrid mattresses in Tempur-Pedic's Breeze collection. These are the brand's most expensive beds, but there's currently a Tempur-Pedic mattress deal that takes up to $300 off.

Tempur-Adapt Mattress: from $1,699 $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt is the most affordable in Tempur-Pedic's hybrid line-up, and a queen is now $1,999 thanks to a $300 discount. You can also score $300 worth of free bedding accessories with code 300FREE. Extras include a 90-night sleep trial, free white glove delivery, and a 10-year warranty.

Should you buy a Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattress?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt hybrid mattress if...

✅ You're a back or stomach sleeper: The Tempur-Adapt provides balanced support for front and back sleeping.

✅ You share a bed: We found the mattress was excellent at limiting motion transfer, so good news for those who share with a restless sleeper.

✅ You need extra pressure relief: Thanks to Tempur's legendary, space-age material, the Tempur-Pedic packs a lot of pressure relief.

Don't buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt hybrid mattress if...

✅ You overheat at night: We found this mattress to feel warm-to-the-touch as the body-moulding material has a tendency to trap heat.

✅ You want a long sleep trial: At 90 nights to try out this bed, we feel the Tempur-Adapt could come with a longer sleep trial considering its premium price.

✅ You want fast shipping: Reviewers found it can take up to two weeks for the mattress to be delivered.