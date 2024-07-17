Amazon Prime Day queen mattress deals for under $200 — 3 I'd buy for good sleep on a budget

Prime Day is here and if you're looking for a cheap, comfortable mattress, now is the time to shop. Right now you can pick up queen size mattresses for under $200, including the Linenspa 10" Hybrid, just $197.94 for a queen at Amazon. But act fast – it's day two of Prime deals and these offers won't hang around.

For sleepers on a budget, the Linenspa 10" is my top pick. The 8" model has earned a place in our guide to the best mattresses, and you two extra inches of comfort, you can expect a more supportive sleep feel with enhanced cushioning. And it's not the only deal that's caught my eye – why not invest in your guest room with a Signature Design by Ashley Hybrid mattress now $197 for a queen at Amazon?

You can find even more massive savings in our guide to the best Prime Day mattress deals, but if you want a comfortable mattress and change from $200, stick around and I'll show you my favorite offers.

1. Linenspa 10" Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress

Queen was: $279.99

Queen now: $197.94

Saving: $82.05 at Amazon Best for: Stomach sleepers, lightweight side sleepers Summary: We tested the 8" version of this bed for our Linenspa Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress review and found that while it lacked some edge support, it offered good comfort for the low price tag. With an extra 2" of depth, expect the 10" Linenspa to have an enhanced sleep feel, providing superior comfort for stomach sleepers and lightweight side sleepers (although the edge support is likely still a slight issue, so expect some sagging at the sides). One of the best mattresses on Amazon, the Linenspa offers light contouring and a responsive feel that makes it easy to move around in the night. Benefits: 100-day returns | 10-year warranty Price history: While there are frequent discounts on the Linenspa, it's rare to see a queen size drop under $200 – it's only $197.94 this Prime Day. This 29% off saving is the best deal on the Linenspa, but if you're after a twin size, a hefty 24% discount takes it down to just $137.08 (was $179.99).

2. Signature Design by Ashley 8" Innerspring Mattress

Queen was: $239.99

Queen now: $197.53

Saving: $42.46 at Amazon Best for: Guest rooms, children and teens Summary: Doing up a guest room or a child's room and don't want to break the bank? The Signature Design by Ashley 8" Innerspring mattress is a low cost solution, providing comfort on a budget. At 8" tall it isn't a long-term sleep setup for adults, but in a guest room it will offer supported rest for short-term stays. The thinner build can also suit children and teens who don't require the same level of plush pressure relief as an adult sleepers. Expect a bouncy traditional feel that will suit combination sleepers who like to move around in the night. Alternatively, if you want a mattress for your main room, try pairing this thinner innerspring with a mattress topper, for extra cushioning and support. Benefits: 100-day returns | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: We haven't spotted a saving this good on the Signature Design by Ashley 8" Innerspring in a while, so although this isn't the lowest it's been this year, it's still a deal to snap up. If you don't mind paying a bit more, the 10" queen is also discounted (currently $279.99 down from $411.68) and will offer stronger support for adults.

3. Zinus 10" Hybrid Mattress

Queen was: $219.99

Queen now: $186.99

Saving: $33 at Amazon Best for: Stomach and back sleepers Summary: Zinus is best known for its super squishy memory foam mattresses that are a great match for side sleepers, but for the bargain hunters among us, the Zinus Hybrid is my Prime Day sales pick. At 10" tall it should provide comfortable support for adult sleepers, while the combination of comfort foam layers and sturdy springs balance pressure relief and support. Customer reviews indicate this mattress has a firmer feel, so it's best suited for stomach and back sleepers. As a hybrid mattress we'd expect this bed to have good breathability, but customers have found it can sleep hot. Benefits: 30-day returns | 10-year warranty Price history: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Zinus Hybrid Mattress, which rarely goes on sale. With an already affordable price tag, this 15% off Prime Day deal reduces the queen to just $186.99

Can you get a good mattress for under $200?

We consider a budget mattress any bed with a queen size costing under $500 – so under $200 puts these beds into some kind of mega-budget bracket. That's not to say you can't still get a good mattress for that price, just make sure you're buying from a trusted brand and that the build suits your sleep style. Thanks to the Prime Day deals, now is an excellent time to buy a good mattress for less.

As well as the options above, you can find more choices in our guide to the best cheap mattresses on Amazon. And if you don't mind stretching the budget a bit further, our best cheap mattress hub has some low-cost beds to consider.