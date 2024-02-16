7 best queen mattresses for under $700 in Presidents’ Day sales — including DreamCloud, Nectar, Emma and more

If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying a new queen size mattress, then now is the time as many of the best queen size mattresses have been reduced to $700 or under in a new wave of Presidents' Day deals. DreamCloud, Nectar, Emma, and Bear are among the best mattress brands to have slashed their prices further, meaning there's never been a better time to buy a quality queen size bed.

We’ve rounded up seven of the best queen size mattresses reduced to under $700 in the Presidents' Day mattress sales, including the DreamCloud Hybrid, which you can buy for $665 from the original MSRP of $1332 for a queen, thanks to an epic 50% off sale. But if you’re on a tighter budget, you can also get a queen size mattress at Sienna Sleep for just $399, which equates to a huge saving of $400.

From the best of the hybrids to quality memory foam mattresses, there’s something for all sleep styles in this roundup. While each mattress is very different from the next, the one thing they have in common is that they cost under $700 for a queen. We've also outlined exactly what benefits come with each mattress, including sleep trial and warranty periods. Ready? Let's take a look.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress by DreamCloud

Was: $1332 for a queen

Now: $665 at DreamCloud

Saving: $667 (queen saving) Summary: As if the DreamCloud Hybrid wasn't already luxury mattress at a bargain price, this sale makes it even more of a steal. The DreamCloud Hybrid has seven layers of foam and individually wrapped innersprings to provide a balanced and responsive feel. The springs also work well to isolate motion, making it ideal for couples. It benefits from a breathable cushion top cover made from cashmere for that extra luxe feeling. During our DreamCloud Hybrid review our tester also found this mattress to be perfect for hot sleepers thanks to the inclusion of a gel-infused comfort layer to help disperse body heat. This mattress comes with a generous 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping. Pricing history: DreamCloud are known for their excellent sales throughout the year so you'll always be able to grab this mattress at a bargain price. However, this Presidents' Day sale is one of the best we've seen and you're unlikely to get it cheaper, even on key sales events such as Black Friday. DreamCloud are currently offering a whopping 50% off all their mattresses meaning you get a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for just $665, which is a saving of $667. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen so if you want it, buy it because we don't know how long this will last. Benefits: 365 night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

Nectar Memory Foam mattress from Nectar

Was: $1099 for a queen

Now: $659 at Nectar

Saving: $440 (queen saving) Summary: The Nectar memory foam mattress consistently tops our guide for the best memory foam mattress. This budget mattress has a medium-firm feel and is perfect for back and stomach sleepers who like to remain on top of their mattress to keep their spine in perfect alignment. Side sleepers will also enjoy the excellent support and pressure point relief that it offers. Made up of three layers of memory foam our Nectar memory foam review found that it performed well in a range of tests, including not getting too hot thanks to a 2-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam. With this mattress you get a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns. Pricing history: Nectar does a great job of keeping their mattresses at a low price and often runs sales throughout the year. With up to 40% off this Presidents' Day it's one of the better offers we've seen outside the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events which usually see huge discounts. A queen-size memory foam mattress usually costs $1099 but is currently discounted to $659 saving $440. We don't know when prices on this mattress will be so low again so if you don't want to wait until the end of the year to grab a bargain, it's best to act fast. Benefits: 365-night home trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping and returns

Bear Original mattress

Was: $998 for a queen

Now: $649 at Bear Mattress

Saving: $349 (queen saving) Summary: The Bear Original mattress is a perfect all-rounder suitable for back, stomach, and side sleepers. It's all memory foam construction also offers excellent motion isolation, making it ideal for co-sleepers. Plus, even when it's not on sale, this mattress is totally affordable. Made up from three layers of memory foam, this 10-inch mattress offers a medium-firm support. When writing our Bear Original mattress review the tester found that it offered balanced support and great pressure relief, although it didn't do a great job at keeping cool overnight. There is an option to upgrade to a Celliant cover when purchasing this mattress which is supposed to increase comfort and uses Sleep Recovery Technology to help your body recover better overnight, leaving you with bundles of energy in the morning. This mattress comes with a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns and a lifetime warranty. Plus, purchase this mattress during the Presidents' Day sales and not only will you get 35% off the list price but you'll also get a free Bear Sleep bundle worth $320. Pricing history: The Bear Original mattress is without a doubt really good value. The queen size of this Bear Original mattress has an MSRP of $998 but with this 35% flash sale for Presidents' Day you can pick it up for $649. Plus, you get that free Bear Sleep bed bundle which includes 2 Pillows, 1 Sheet Set, and 1 Mattress Protector worth $320. Bear does offer sales throughout the year but typically we only see around 30% off as a maximum so this is a really good deal and we're not sure if they'll run it again, so act fast. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty |Free shipping

Emma Hybrid Comfort

Was: $1319 for a queen

Now: $659 at Emma

Saving: $660 (queen saving) Summary: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a pretty good mattress for all types of sleeper although back and stomach sleepers will find it extra comfortable. It features on our list of the best hybrid mattresses, providing firm support thanks to its seven-zone pocket springs. It also has four layers of durable foam, which offers comfort and additional pressure relief. This foam also helps to circulate air and in addition to the first foam layer using Airgocell foam, which absorbs and releases body heat, hot sleepers will find this a perfect match. Emma offers a 365-night home trial, 10 year warranty and free delivery. Pricing history: Emma offers regular and good sales throughout the year, so you'll never pay full MSRP for a mattress in their range. However, this Presidents' Day sale is too good to pass up. During this flash sale, you can get a queen size Nectar Hybrid Comfort for just $659, making a saving of $660, which brings this down firmly into the mid-to-budget range of mattresses. This isn't the biggest drop in price we've seen Emma offer, but bigger discounts are few and far between so we think this is still an amazing deal. Benefits: 365-night home trial | 10 year warranty | Free delivery

Brooklyn Essential by Brooklyn Bedding

Was: $932 for a queen

Now: $652 at Brooklyn Bedding

Saving: $280 (queen saving) Summary: The Brooklyn Essential is the brand's entry-level hybrid mattress that is perfect for those on a budget. Combination sleepers will find this a comfortable option, but side sleepers will enjoy the contouring of the memory foam. This mattress also does a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night as the breathable fabrics used to promote excellent airflow. This mattress comes with a 120-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty. Pricing history: Brooklyn Bedding offer deals on their mattresses most months with the average discount sitting at around 20%. However, this Presidents' Day you can get 30% off a queen size Brooklyn Essential mattress meaning that it'll cost you $652 down from the original price of $932. To get this discount make sure that you enter the code PRESDAY30 at checkout. This is a good price for a hybrid mattress. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

Siena memory foam mattress at Sienna Sleep

Was: $799 for a queen

Now: $399 at Siena Sleep

Saving: $400 (queen saving) Summary: The Siena memory foam mattress is one of the most affordable bed-in-a-box mattresses you'll find on the market. This medium-firm mattress is made up of five different layers of premium memory foam, including 2 inches of gel memory foam, which adapts to the body's natural shape, ensuring full relief on all your pressure points. This mattress also comes with a breathable cover, which keeps hot sleepers cool. Couples will also find it a great mattress as it has very little motion transfer. And for those who like to sleep on the edge of the bed, there is exceptional edge support which was noted by our tester during the Siena memory foam review. Pricing history: The Siena memory foam mattress is one of the cheapest mattresses you can buy and it's even less now thanks to the great Presidents' Day sale. Right now you can get 50% off this mattress which costs $399 down from $799 saving a huge $400 making this a true budget option. Siena sleep do regularly run sales so you'll never pay full MSRP but we think this 50% off is hard to beat on what is already a low cost mattress. It's unlikely you'll see these same deals until Black Friday or Cyber Monday so if you like the look of it, be quick before the offer ends. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free delivery