Not a typo! The LG C4 OLED TV just crashed to $699 at Amazon — this is incredible

We’re a couple weeks out from Prime Day, but Amazon just dropped one of the best OLED TV deals I’ve ever seen. One of our favorite OLED TVs on the market has just dropped to a new all time low price.

Right now you can get the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $699 at Amazon. This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this model, and it’s one of the cheapest OLED TVs you’ll find on the market right now. While it’s no longer LG’s latest flagship TV, it’s a total steal at this price.

In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said this TV is “a real winner in most categories thanks to stunning picture quality, game performance and features.” Considering that the 42-inch model cost $1,499 at launch, this price drop makes it even better and excellent value for money.

Thanks to its amazing picture quality, colorful display and strong contrast, the LG C4 OLED is one of the best-looking TVs out there. We were extremely impressed with it in our tests, praising its rich image quality and high brightness for an OLED TV. It also has an α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 on board that can upscale content to 4K.

The LG C4 OLED is also an excellent gaming TV. With Boost mode turned on, we saw a very low lag time of 9.2ms, which made gameplay look and feel buttery smooth. It’s also a good choice for PC gamers, as its refresh rate goes up to 144Hz when used as a PC gaming monitor.

It’s important to note that the newer LG C5 OLED TV is out now. We currently rank the LG C5 OLED as the best OLED TV on the market, especially thanks to its new anti-glare screen that reduces reflections. But if you don’t mind shopping last year’s model, you can save a ton of money and still get a top-notch OLED TV.

Act fast while this deal is still in stock! If you’re looking for more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy in Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale.