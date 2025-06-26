The foldable treadmill that helped me hit 10,000 steps a day is $30 off at Amazon right now ahead of Prime Day

Unless I am out and about testing the latest tech, I spend most of my working week sat at my desk typing away. For someone who is very active outside of work, finding a way to keep my step count up can be hard during the week.

With Prime Day on the horizon, my eyes are peeled for the best deals on the site and I spotted my favorite foldable walking pad for $30 off. The WalkingPad Z1 is currently available at Amazon U.S for $329. Some of the best walking pads on the market can rech prices of $1,200 so this is an absolute steal.

WalkingPad Z1: was $348 now $329 at Amazon The WalkingPad Z1 under-desk foldable treadmill is a total game changer. Not only is it an affordable option in the coveted WalkingPad range, but it's actually one of my favorites. It is perfect for anyone looking to get a few extra steps in while working from home and comes with a companion app to help track fitness metrics during your workout.

I would totally recommend the WalkingPad Z1 to anyone like me who works from home from time to time and feels a bit lazy being at at their desk all day. Without my morning plod the office I get a little bogged down, like I haven't had a chance to wake up my body.

Since using the WalkingPad, it has been so easy to hit my 10,000 steps a day, even when I work from home. And while I was walking and typing, I found I had more motivation and energy to tackle any task that came at me for the rest of the day.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We all know that moving your body releases endorphins, the feel good hormone, but my mood was noticeably lifted when I included a walk in my working day. My walks last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and I find the perfect balance for me is to do one in the morning and one after lunch.

The foldable design of the treadmill means it is super easy to store, but watch out if you need to carry it up or down stairs because it is pretty heavy. I enlisted some help to get it upstairs and it was still tough with two of us.

There are wheels on the front of the treadmill so you can tilt is and wheel it wherever you want which was actually really easy to do, so its ideal if you want to keep it in one room or on the same floor.

Reaching fitness goals is an absolute breeze with the WalkingPad Z1 and a great way to implement an extra bit of cardio into your day. So head over to Amazon to catch this awesome deal.