5 top-rated Labor Day mattress deals that come with lifetime warranties

Buying a new mattress is an investment, so it's understandable that you want it to last as long as possible. While most mattress warranties hover around the 10 year mark, some beds discounted in this year's Labor Day sales come with lifetime warranties for extra peace of mind.



If you're currently shopping for a new mattress, our best mattress guide includes expert recommendations for all sleepers and budgets. But how important is a mattress warranty? A mattress warranty means that your bed purchase is protected, while a lifetime warranty indicates that the mattress in question is of a high quality.

Premium mattresses with lifetime warranties can often command a high price tag. Happily, this year's Labor Day mattress sales are now live, offering big discounts against a wide range of beds. We've rounded up five of the best deals, all with lifetime warranties.

5 epic Labor Day mattress deals with lifetime warranties

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring that we rate as the best hybrid mattress overall. Available in three firmness options (Plush Soft (3/10), Luxury Firm (5-7/10 and Firm (8/10) and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”), the mattress suits most sleeping styles. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our mattress testers scored the mattress highly for lumbar support and reducing aches and pains. This Saatva Labor Day mattress sale takes $400 off all sizes, taking a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095) and, as well as the lifetime warranty, you’ll also get a 365-night trial and free white glove delivery along with removal of your old mattress and foundation.

2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $934 now from $349 at Nectar

The Nectar tops our best memory foam mattress and recently had a slight revamp, adding therapeutic memory foam to help ease pressure and soothe aches and pains. In our original Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , we rated the mattress highly for its mixture of support and cushioning comfort, and medium firm sleep surface that will suit a variety of sleepers. The Nectar is also incredibly good value for money – 40% off seems to be the permanent discount at present, but it’s still worth taking advantage of this Labor Day. A queen size is down to $649 (was $1,387) and you’ll get a 365-night trial and free delivery and returns alongside the lifetime warranty.

3. Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: was from $1,499 now from $974 at Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is another customizable choice like the Saatva Classic and also comes in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm options. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review , we tested the Luxury Firm and felt that it was particularly suited to back sleepers and lighter stomach sleepers but, with the different options, there’s a bed to suit all sleeping styles. Our exclusive Tom’s Guide discount gives you an extra $50 off mattresses on top of the 35% off Nolah is already offering for Labor Day. This takes a queen down to $1,574 (was $2,499) and you’ll also get two free pillows. Simply enter the code TOMSGUIDE50 at checkout. As well as the lifetime warranty the mattress also comes with a 120-night trial and free shipping.

4. Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress: was from $2,599 now from $1,249 at Puffy

The Puffy Royal offers plenty of sink-in softness when you first lie down, but the adaptive coils give plenty of support and do a great job of keeping the spine aligned. In our Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review we found that back and side sleepers had plenty of support and pressure relief, whilst the softer foams also provided plenty of motion isolation. A queen size mattress is currently $2,399 (was $3,749) along with a free bedding bundle with code LABORDAY. Along with the lifetime warranty you’ll also get a 101-night trial and free shipping.

5. Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was from $896, now $649 at Awara

The Awara has recently been updated with a similar design to the original Awara Natural Hybrid mattress. In our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review , we found that the mattress suits most sleeping styles and offers plenty of support and cushioning. Currently a queen size mattress is down to $1,049 (was $1,383), which is an incredibly reasonable price for a natural latex hybrid. You’ll also get a 365-night trial and free shipping alongside the lifetime warranty.

Is there such a thing as a mattress for life?

These mattresses may come with a lifetime warranty, but there is no such thing as a mattress for life. The average lifespan is between seven to 10 years, although some latex mattresses may last far longer (a few even up to 25 years).

A lifetime warranty will cover you for defects in materials and workmanship, visible indentations, cracks or splits in the foam, flaws in the cover and loss of mattress height.

But warranties can also be prorated, meaning that over time you’ll assume more of the financial costs for replacements and repairs. This is why it’s always important to read the warranty details in full, to make sure you know what’s covered and what isn’t, as well as for how long.