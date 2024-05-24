5 best queen mattresses under $500 in Memorial Day sales — including SweetNight, Zinus, Casper and more

With the Memorial Day sales in full swing, now is the best time to pick up a queen-size mattress for a low price — and that includes queen deals under $500. In fact, you can now get a queen Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for just $320 at Zinus, saving you $180.

Other standout queen-size mattress sales include 50% off the Siena mattress, one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, and a SweetNight hybrid deal that saves you over $400. All mattresses boast outstanding value for money, delivering comfort and support for under $500.

These five mattresses all come with a warranty and free shipping, and are brought to you by some of the most popular budget sleep brands on the market. Plus some of these deals are only around for the Memorial Day mattress sales, so now is the time to buy if you're looking for an affordable queen-size bed.

1. Queen 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: $499 $319.20 at Zinus

Our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review ranks this as one of the best cheap mattresses for pressure relief, praising its comfort for such a low price. You can get a queen-size Green Tea Memory Foam for as low as $319.20 (was $499), thanks to their 20% off Memorial Day sales plus an extra 20% off at discount. This takes a queen size down to $319.20 (was $499). Extras include a 10-year warranty, 100-night trial, and free shipping.

3. Queen Casper Snug mattress: $495 $371.25 at Casper

The Casper Snug is one of Casper's most affordable beds and a basic, budget-friendly mattress from a major brand. There's currently 25% off the Casper Snug, which takes the price of a queen size mattress down to $371.25 (was $495). However, keep in mind that this is marked final sale, meaning it's non-returnable and non-exchangeable.

4. Queen Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $319.99 $256 at Linenspa

Our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review loved the way this bed cradles the body during sleep, and it's also available in different heights (I reccomend the 10 inch version). Right now, there's a 20% off sitewide sale over at Linenspa, a great deal which slashes the price of a queen down to just $256. Linenspa offers a 10-year limited warranty and free shipping and 30-day returns, but be aware that no trial period is available.

5. Queen SweetNight Twilight Hybrid Mattress: $839.99 $429.99 at SweetNight

The fiberglass-free Twilight Hybrid is SweetNight's best hybrid mattress, and comes in three height options: 10", 12" or 14". Pocketed coils provide breathability and better motion isolation, while gel-infused foam offers temperature regulation. A queen-size is currently $429.00, saving you $410, with all SweetNight mattresses coming with free shipping and returns, 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.

What size is a queen mattress?

In the US, a queen size bed the most popular mattress size - and it's small wonder. At 80 inches long and 60 inches wide, the best queen size mattresses are ideal for couples and solo sleepers who want some extra room to stretch but don't have the room for a king-size. However, if you're a solo sleeper who likes a lot of room but doesn't have the most spacious bedroom, it may be best to go for a full instead.