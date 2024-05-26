3 latex mattress toppers I’d buy in Memorial Day sales to make a soft bed firmer

1. Brooklyn Bedding 3” Firm Latex Mattress Topper

Was from: $422

Now from: $295

Saving: 30% off all sizes at Brooklyn Bedding

Summary: Brooklyn Bedding makes some of this year’s best mattresses in a box, and that expertise shows with this 3” Latex Mattress Topper. It’s made from 100% Talalay latex, which has a number of benefits for your sleep comfort: it’s firm yet offers excellent pressure relief, and Talalay latex is naturally cooling, so it will also help regulate temperature. I’d recommend buying the Firm version to offset a mattress that’s too soft for your liking. You’ll have 120 nights to trial it at home to make sure it’s the ideal feel for your bed.

Price history: I normally see discounts ranging from 20-25% off at Brooklyn Bedding, so this 30% discount on the 3” Latex Mattress Topper sits is the best you’ll get. If previous major sales are an indication, I expect the discount to drop down again after Memorial Day, so now is the time to buy this firm mattress topper if you want to secure the cheapest price. A queen is discounted to $464.40 (was $663.30), which is expensive for a topper but still a third of what many rival brands charge for organic all latex toppers.

Benefits: 120-night trial | 3-year warranty | Free shipping