3 latex mattress toppers I’d buy in Memorial Day sales to make a soft bed firmer

Is your soft mattress giving you back ache? Three bed toppers I'd buy in Memorial Day sales to make a soft mattress firmer
If your mattress isn’t as firm as you'd like, a 3" or 4" latex mattress topper can instantly add firmness, drastically changing the feel of your mattress. Now is a great time to buy one too as there are three firm mattress toppers on sale this Memorial Day that can make a soft mattress harder. My top recommendation is 30% off the 3” Latex Topper at Brooklyn Bedding, with a queen down to $464.40 (was $663.30).
I’d also recommend Turmerry’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper, now 15% off in every size – a queen size Latex Topper costs $199 at Turmerry – and up to $215 off the Extra-Firm Latex Topper at PlushBeds, with a queen discounted to $345 (was $511).
My top tip? Steer clear of squishy, plush and down/feather mattress toppers as these will only make your bed feel softer. Remember that support comes from the bottom of your mattress up, so if those layers are failing to support your body, then you should consider buying a mattress in the Memorial Day mattress sales instead. Many of this year’s best mattresses for all budgets are included, with prices from just $114.
1. Brooklyn Bedding 3” Firm Latex Mattress Topper
Was from: $422
Now from: $295
Saving: 30% off all sizes at Brooklyn Bedding
Summary: Brooklyn Bedding makes some of this year’s best mattresses in a box, and that expertise shows with this 3” Latex Mattress Topper. It’s made from 100% Talalay latex, which has a number of benefits for your sleep comfort: it’s firm yet offers excellent pressure relief, and Talalay latex is naturally cooling, so it will also help regulate temperature. I’d recommend buying the Firm version to offset a mattress that’s too soft for your liking. You’ll have 120 nights to trial it at home to make sure it’s the ideal feel for your bed.
Price history: I normally see discounts ranging from 20-25% off at Brooklyn Bedding, so this 30% discount on the 3” Latex Mattress Topper sits is the best you’ll get. If previous major sales are an indication, I expect the discount to drop down again after Memorial Day, so now is the time to buy this firm mattress topper if you want to secure the cheapest price. A queen is discounted to $464.40 (was $663.30), which is expensive for a topper but still a third of what many rival brands charge for organic all latex toppers.
Benefits: 120-night trial | 3-year warranty | Free shipping
2. Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress Topper
Was from: $210
Now from: $179
Saving: 15% off all sizes at Turmerry
Summary: If the PlushBeds Talalay latex mattress topper is out of your price range, consider Turmerry’s budget option instead. I feel this is a good price for an organic latex mattress topper with a zoned design to deliver targeted support to each part of your body when lying down. The 4” Organic Latex Mattress Topper in Extra Firm will drastically transform the feel of your sift mattress, making it feel much firmer while still providing zoned support. If you’re unsure, you can always opt for the 3” Extra Firm or 4” Firm instead.
Price history: I last saw this 15% discount during Presidents’ Day, meaning the price you’re seeing today for Turmerry’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper is the best of the last few months. A 4” queen is discounted to $499 (was $585), with the 2” and 3” versions ranging from $199 to $289 on sale.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Money-back guarantee | Free shipping
3. PlushBeds Organic Latex Mattress Topper Extra Firm
Was from: $349
Now from: $236
Saving: 25% off all sizes at PlushBeds
Summary: PlushBeds makes natural and organic mattresses and toppers, and this is the one I’d recommend from the brand’s Memorial Day sale if you want to make a soft mattress harder. As with the PlushBeds topper, the PlushBeds 3” Organic Latex Mattress Topper in Extra-Firm will drastically change the feel of your soft mattress. If you just want to firm it up by a few degrees, opt for the 2” Extra Firm or the 3” Med-Firm instead. PlushBeds’ topper is made from certified organic latex, which excels at body support, pressure relief and cooling. Latex provides a nice amount of bounce too, so you won’t feel wedged in.
Price history: PlushBeds usually reserves its biggest savings for major holiday sales, which is what I’m seeing here with this 25% off saving across all sizes of the Organic Latex Mattress Topper. A queen size 3” topper is discounted to $497 ($736), placing it in the realm of the Brooklyn Bedding topper. If you need a more affordable option, consider the Turmerry above.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping
