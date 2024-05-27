I’m a bed tester – 7 king size mattress sales under $1,000 I’d buy this Memorial Day

Shopping for a king size mattress but struggling to find a bed that suits you, your partner, and your budget? I've rounded up the very best king size mattress deals, all for less than $1,000 and with options to suit every sleep position. Including my top pick, the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, now just $835 for a king at DreamCloud.

All of this year's best mattresses are available in the popular king size. A king is fantastic for couples, especially a bed like the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, up to 40% off at Nectar, which has a medium-firm feel that's comfortable couples with different sleep styles. Or the Bear Original mattress, now 40% off at Bear, with top-notch motion isolation for restless sleepers.

The Memorial Day mattress sales are a great opportunity to save money on this larger mattress size. But act fast, because I don't think all these deals will make it until the end of the week.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $1,669 $835 for a king size at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is one of our top choices for sleepers with back or hip pain, with a breathable build that earned high marks for temperature regulation in our DreamCloud Mattress review. The up to 50% off sale has been running regularly this year (and you never have to pay full price at DreamCloud), and it's a hugely generous discount on a luxury-feeling bed. A queen is just $665 (was $1,332) and you get a full year's sleep trial and a forever warranty.

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: $1,399 $849 for a king size at Nectar Sleep

The flagship mattress in the Nectar Sleep line, the Nectar Memory Foam is one of the best memory foam mattresses around. In our Nectar Mattress review we found that as a firmer all-foam bed, it offered a middle ground for a range of sleep positions – excellent if you're sharing a king bed and your partner has a different sleep style. An evergreen Nectar mattress sale means this bed is always a good deal (a queen is just $649, from $1,099). It's the extras that make it one of my top picks this Memorial Day, with a 365-night trial giving you until next Memorial Day to test the bed.

3. Bear Original Mattress: $1,304 $782.40 for a king size at Bear Mattress

The impressive motion isolation we noted during our Bear Original Mattress review makes this all-foam king bed a great choice if you share with a wriggler, while the medium-firm feel suits a range of sleep positions. This 40% off flash sale is a big discount from Bear, taking a queen to $598.80 (was $998) and you can pick up a free sleep bundle with your purchase. Make sure to use code MD4TY at checkout to claim your boosted discount.

4. Brooklyn Essential mattress: $1,132 $792.40 for a king size at Brooklyn Bedding

There's a bed for every budget at Brooklyn Bedding, but if you're shopping for a king size under $1,000, the Brooklyn Essential mattress is my top choice. The medium feel should suit a variety of sleepers while the hybrid build offers breathability for a cooler night's sleep. Brooklyn Bedding has upped its usual 25% off sale for Memorial Day, offering 30% off all mattresses – a queen Essential is now $652.40 (was $932).

5. Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress: $1,649 $819 for a king size at Emma Sleep

The softer feel of the Emma Hybrid Comfort is comfortable for side sleepers while still providing the breathability and bounce of a hybrid mattress. The Hybrid Comfort features Airgocell foam that we often see in premium beds, but in this 50% off sale, you can get a queen for just $659 (was $1,319). While the Hybrid Comfort is good for hot sleepers, if overheating is causing serious sleep disruption and you have a little wiggle room in that $1,000 budget, a king Hybrid Cooling Elite is now $1,039 in the Emma sale.

6. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: $999 $499 for a king size at Siena Sleep

If under $1,000 is a good price for a king size, you can imagine just how exceptional this less-than-$500 Siena king mattress deal is. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we found this budget bed offers strong edge support, so if you're sharing, you can both stretch out without losing support. The 50% off sale is evergreen, but it's impossible to skip over a deal this good – a queen is only $399 (was $799).

7. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: $1,389 $899 for a king size at Cocoon by Sealy

It's rare for an all-foam mattress to excel at cooling, but the Cocoon by Sealy Chill does just that and at one of the best prices for a cooling bed. The 35% off sale plus free bedding bundle is always on at Cocoon by Sealy but the price is unbeatable for specialist cooling – it's only $699 for a queen (was $1,079). For even cooler sleep, consider upgrading to the Chill Hybrid Mattress, $1,099 for a king (was $1,699) at Cocoon by Sealy.

Can you get a good king size mattress for under $1,000?

Take a look at the deals I've rounded up above and you'll see that yes, you really can get some of the best king size mattresses for less than $1,000. King mattresses at this price typically fall into the mid-range or lower mid-range price bracket, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

King size mattresses are ideal for couples, offering a little more room than a queen so you both have space to stretch out. While a $1,000 budget does rule out the best luxury mattresses in a king size, you should still be able to find a bed that suits both you and your partner while sticking to your price limit.