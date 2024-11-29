3 Black Friday mattress deals that come with free old bed removal

Investing in a brand new mattress is exciting, and what better time than Black Friday to get the best value? However, with the anticipation of getting a new bed comes the issue of figuring out how to get rid of your old mattress.



The good news is that several of the brands behind the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budget cover this for you, free of charge. Called white glove delivery, this premium service includes free shipping and installation of your new mattress as well as removal of your old bed.

With today's Black Friday mattress deals now live, it's worth knowing which brands offer this service before making your final decision. While some brand will offer this service for a fee (for example Leesa, Nectar and Ghostbed), Saatva, Beautyrest and Tempur-Pedic will collect your old mattress when delivering your new one, completely free of charge.

Top 3 Black Friday deals with free mattress removal

1. Saatva Classic mattress: twin from $1,395 from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress for all sleepers, thanks to its customizable support, luxury build and suitability for all sleepers. After undergoing full retesting for Black Friday, our lead Saatva Classic mattress reviewer praised this bed for being an excellent all-rounder. You can expect a comfortable from the get-go bed, offering soothing pressure relief, sturdy edge support and reliable temperature regulation. The Saatva Black Friday sale takes $400 off all mattresses over $1,000, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095). As ever, benefits include a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. How to get free mattress removal:

Saatva offers a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery service which includes free shipping, delivery and installation of your new mattress along with removal of your old bed and base (simply check the option during checkout). It's worth noting that this service does not include removal of waterbed bases, standard metal frames, Sleep Number bases, stained or damaged mattresses, foundations or box springs.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: twin from $1,699 from $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is a great choice for back sleepers and stomach sleepers who love full-body support. However, side sleepers might find it slightly too firm. It is crafted using the brand's signature NASA-developed foam, which is designed to provide excellent pressure relief, and when we trialled the mattress we agreed it definitely delivers on that front. While it features a cooling cover and open-cell Tempur material, we felt temperature regulation wasn't great, though it offers strong motion isolation. (For a closer look at our test data, check out our Tempur-Adapt mattress review.) The Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sales knocks $200 off a queen Tempur-Adapt bed, dropping the MSRP from $2,199 to $1,999. Plus, you'll get $300 of accessories thrown in. How to get free mattress removal:

Additional benefits for Tempur-Pedic mattress purchases include a 90-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. The white glove delivery service, which includes delivery and set up of your new mattress and, if requested, removal of your old mattress and box spring, is available for all Tempur-Pedic mattresses, excluding the Tempur-Cloud. However, you can access white glove delivery if you purchase an Ease Power Base along with your Tempur-Cloud mattress.