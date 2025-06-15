watchOS 26 preview: 5 new Apple Watch features I can’t wait to try

Your Apple Watch is about to get a major (free) update — at least if you own an Apple Watch Series 6 or later. During last week’s WWDC, we got our first detailed look at watchOS 12… I mean, watchOS 26.

Going forward, Apple’s latest operating system release will reflect the last two digits of the coming year. This change affects not just watchOS but all Apple operating systems for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and so forth.

While the introduction of a new “liquid glass” aesthetic — borrowed from visionOS — is easily the most visually impactful change to the Apple Watch operating system in years, it’s not the improvement I’m most excited about. In fact, it doesn’t even make my top five list.

Nope. As someone who reviews smartwatches for a living, these are the five new Apple Watch features coming in watchOS 26 I’m most excited to try in 2025.

1. Wrist flick gesture

(Image credit: Future)

Ever since Apple introduced its "shake to shuffle" feature on iPod, I’ve been hooked on the concept of gesture controls for gadgets. Presently, the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and Ultra 2 also support Apple’s Double Tap gesture control, where users can press their index finger and thumb together on the watch-worn hand to trigger a customizable action.

Essentially, it will free you from having to interact with the screen when you're otherwise distracted.

Now Apple is adding even more gesture control in the form of "Wrist Flick." With the release of watchOS 26, this action will allow you to silence alarms, dismiss calls and messages, turn off timers and quiet pings. Essentially, it will free you from having to interact with the screen when you're otherwise distracted, or in the case of sleeping, don’t feel like opening your eyes.

Unfortunately, this seemingly super-useful new gesture will only be available on the Series 9, 10 and Ultra 2 models.

2. Less jarring notifications

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of annoying pings and notifications, watchOS 26 should make your Apple Watch feel a little less intrusive during the day-to-day. The new operating system introduces smarter notifications that take a hint from your surroundings.

Rather than let the entire library reading room or train quiet car know that you’ve received a message from a friend, your Apple Watch will now measure the ambient noise levels of your surroundings and adjust the notification sound volume accordingly to be less irritating to those around you.

3. Automatic message translations

(Image credit: Future)

Last year’s watchOS 11 release introduced on-wrist translations. Now, Apple is taking the concept a step further with ‘Live Translation’ in the messaging app. This new tool, available on the Series 9, 10 and Ultra 2, will automatically translate incoming texts into a user’s default language.

I could see this feature being particularly useful when traveling abroad, especially if you’re the type of person who easily makes friends while on holiday, language barriers be damned. This also seems like a super handy tool for communicating with friends and family members partial to a language other than your own.

4. Notes app

Now I can visually scan my shopping list — created on my iPhone hours prior — mid grocery run via a glance at the wrist.

I use Apple’s Notes app for a wide range of tasks, from jotting down grocery and to-do lists, to recording dreams, article concepts, date night ideas and so much more. Now, finally, Apple is bringing this simple yet oh-so-useful app to the Apple Watch.

Users will be able to record notes either via dictation, the tiny virtual keyboard or through Siri. Of course, you don’t need to create the note on your Apple Watch. As always, a user's notes get shared across all connected devices, meaning now I can visually scan my shopping list — created earlier on my iPhone — mid-grocery run via a glance at the wrist.

5. Workout Buddy

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Rumors strongly suggested some sort of AI-powered workout coach coming to Apple Watch, and they turned out to be true. Apple’s new AI "Workout Buddy" feature — available on Series 9, 10 and Ultra 2 — is designed to deliver personalized words of encouragement, wellness insights and more mid and post workout.

These messages — delivered via Bluetooth audio — are based on factors like your current heart rate, pace or speed, as well as Activity Ring history and personal workout milestones. Once you're done, the Workout Buddy sums up your efforts with key stats, along with some final thoughts to gas you up for your next session.

While it sounds a tad cheesy to me (do I really need a computer-generated voice giving me a pep talk before my next bike ride?), I’m cautiously optimistic that this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI-powered health features on Apple Watch.

When can I try watchOS 26?

(Image credit: Future)

The watchOS 26 developer beta is available now, while the public beta — which anyone can try — is set for a July release. As with previous updates, the full release of watchOS 26 is expected in the fall.

All Apple Watch models Series 6 and later are eligible for the upgrade, as well as both SE and Ultra models.