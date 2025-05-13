Wear OS is getting a major overhaul with Material 3 Expressive — here's what's new
More fluid and built for the round display
As part of The Android Show today (May 13), Google announced its Material 3 Expressive redesign for Android 16 as well as Wear OS 6, meant for wearables like smartwatches.
According to a Google blog, the new design of Wear OS is centered on the round display. "The design is inherently fluid with scrolling animations that trace the curvature of the display," the blog reads.
The scrolling through lists has been given new animations that are supposed to give a sense of depth. The pin pad and media player have been updated with motion and "responsive feedback."
A cool little feature of the design is dynamic color-theming, which changes the colors of your watch to reflect the theme you choose for the watch face.
Additionally, there are new "glanceable buttons" that stretch to fill the display, which Google says are "space efficient and easily tappable."
Lastly, Google claims that the updated OS will be more efficient and optimized, improving battery life by up to 10%.
While Google showed off the redesign on a Galaxy watch during the Android Show event, Pixel devices will be the first to try it out.
On top of that, at some point this year, Android smartwatches will get Google's Gemini AI assistant. This means you'll be able to talk to the AI chatbot without pulling your phone out, and it will get you relevant info from texts, emails and other requests.
Google has not provided a specific release date, though it said Wear OS 6 will be available "later this year."
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide.
