watchOS 26 announced — Workout Buddy and all the new features for your Apple Watch

At today's WWDC, Apple announced WatchOS 26, the latest version of its operating system for the Apple Watch.

As with Apple's other operating systems, WatchOS received the "WatchOS 26" moniker, rather than WatchOS 12, as would have been the case had Apple not changed its naming conventions.

More than just a new name, WatchOS 26 will incorporate Apple's new "Liquid Glass" aesthetic, which has more rounded icons, transparencies, and more interactive icons. And, it's planning to use Apple Intelligence to help better motivate you during workouts.

Here's everything that's coming in Watch OS 26.

Workout Buddy

The biggest change looks to be Workout Buddy, which uses Apple Intelligence, coupled with your training and health data, to provide up-to-the-minute information, stats, and motivation during your workouts.

For example, your Apple Watch might tell you "Great job! You're crushing it" as you hit various milestones. If you're on a run, it will also provide you information such as average page, heart rate, and elapsed distance in a tone that sounds more conversational than what you can get on some of the best fitness trackers.

This feature will be available in English initially, across the following activities: Outdoor and Indoor Run, Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, HIIT, and Functional and Traditional Strength Training.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company is also using Apple Intelligence to deliver more motivational music during your workouts. You can have the Apple Watch automatically create a playlist based on what you previously listened to during other workouts, and can tailor it based on the type of exercise you're performing.

Smart Stacks and messaging

WatchOS 26 brings with it improvements to Smart Stacks, an existing feature that's designed to automatically surface apps and notifications based on your location. Now, for instance, Smart Stacks will bring up your flight and gate information when you get to an airport, or bring up a suggested workout if your Apple Watch senses you're arriving at your gym.

The Smart Stacks API is also being opened to third-party apps, so it should become much more functional

Live translation

The Messaging app will also add the live translation feature that was introduced in iOS 26, whereby the app will automatically interpret messages for you in real time.

However, this feature will only work on a limited number of Apple Watches — the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 — and you'll need to also own an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone.

Notes app coming

This could be perhaps the best low-key addition to WatchOS 26. Apple is adding the Notes app to the Apple Watch, so you can more easily take little memos that you can sync across all your other Apple devices.

What's not coming

Rumors strongly suggested that Apple was going to introduce a blood pressure monitoring tool in the next generation of Apple Watches with possible hypertension detection warnings. However, this was not announced at WWDC; Apple may be saving this for the fall with the launch of the Apple Watch 11.

Developing...