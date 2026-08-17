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North Face is taking up to 50% off jackets, backpacks and more right now — here’s what I’d shop for back to school

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High-quality back to school styles from $49

The North Face apparel
(Image credit: The North Face / Edited by Gemini)
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Summer is winding down, which means fall will be here before we know it. If you're heading out on any last-minute excursions or need to refresh your wardrobe for back to school, now is a great time to score some deals. Fortunately, The North Face is offering everything you need to help you get ready for the upcoming season.

In fact, retailers like Amazon, REI and the official North Face site are knocking up to 50% off select styles as we speak. From jackets and parkas to pants and backpacks, The North Face has plenty of deals to keep you stylish this back to school season and beyond. To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale.

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Apparel

The North Face Aphrodite 2.0 Capri (Women's)
The North Face Aphrodite 2.0 Capri (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon

The perfect pants for all weather conditions — these Aphrodite 2.0 Capris from The North Face are water repellent and wick sweat off your body. You also get UPF 40+ sun protection.

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The North Face Glacier Fleece Quarter-Zip Jacket
The North Face Glacier Fleece Quarter-Zip Jacket: was $70 now $51 at REI

The Glacier Fleece Quarter-Zip is a highly versatile garment that works both as an outer-layer and as a mid-layer, depending on temps. Plus, this deal is on the Dusk Blue variant, which I find mighty easy on the eyes.

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The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's)
The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's): was $80 now $56 at The North Face

This attractive hoodie has more going for it than just looks, thanks to The North Face’s Lightrange finish, which provides UPF protection, anti-odor technology, and moisture-wicking properties. It also has reflective elements on the chest and back, making it a great pick for evening runners.

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The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's)
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The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65 at REI

The super soft Osito Jacket is made with a supersoft high-pile fleece and provides instant, lightweight warmth. It has a rib-knit collar, hem and cuffs for better warmth retention in chilly weather.

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The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's)
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI

If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body.

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The North Face Basin Pants (Men's)
The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $70 at The North Face

If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

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The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's)
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The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI

The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.

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The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's)
The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon

$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.

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The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's)
The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's): was $120 now $98 at The North Face

The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98.

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The North Face Hydrenalite Down Jacket (Women's)
The North Face Hydrenalite Down Jacket (Women's): was $190 now $133 at The North Face

This piece of outerwear is built for maximum warmth and comfort with 600-fill down insulation and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating. This jacket is both ridiculously chic and super-cozy: 92% of North Face customers recommend it, with 780 total reviews.

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The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's): was $200 now $154 at Amazon

This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.

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The North Face Arctic Parka (Women's)
The North Face Arctic Parka (Women's): was $350 now $245 at Amazon

When only the warmest coat will do, grab this Arctic Parka from The North Face. It's packed with 600-fill waterfowl down insulation, but is lightweight and packs away easily when the weather changes.

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Bags

The North Face Jester Everyday Laptop Backpack
Save 35%
The North Face Jester Everyday Laptop Backpack: was $75 now $49 at Amazon

The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders.

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The North Face Jester Daypack
The North Face Jester Daypack: was $75 now $51 at REI

This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system.

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The North Face Borealis Commuter Laptop Backpack
The North Face Borealis Commuter Laptop Backpack: was $99 now $74 at Amazon

It's not just you that you need to keep dry this fall! You'll need to protect your stuff, too. This laptop bag from The North Face is water repellent, has ergonomic support and bungee cords to keep it compact. As well as the main compartment, there are five additional pockets to keep your stuff organized.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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