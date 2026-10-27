A master trainer gave me this low-impact core workout, and it’s a game-changer for strong abs and lower backs

While a sculpted midsection might be the goal for some, I want a strong core so I can do the activities I love longer without hurting my back. Since taking up Pilates, I've seen a huge difference in my core, so when LJ, a master trainer at London's 1Rebel, shared a five-move Pilates-inspired core workout with me, I couldn't wait to try it.

If you don't have access to a reformer bed, you can try using sliders instead, which are cheap and easy to buy from Amazon. If you want to stick to low-impact exercises, you're going to love the moves below. You don't need weights or any other equipment, and it's also accessible for most levels.

Here it is!

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Watch: Master trainer's 5-move ab workout

LJ hasn't programmed sets, reps, or timing, but as a personal trainer myself, I would recommend programming 45 seconds on and 15 seconds off for 3-5 rounds. To make it more challenging, slow your tempo and program 50 seconds on instead.

My stomach has always been a problem area for me, but workouts like this have definitely made an enormous difference in developing strength, muscle and shape. I still maintain that your diet will move the needle most when it comes to how much muscle definition you show there, as well as other factors like health conditions, sleep, stress, lifting weights and genetics.

Save 33% ($3) Azure Life Sliders: was $9 now $6 at Amazon Azure life sliders are great for core workouts because they allow you to glide along the floor using your hands or feet if you can't access a reformer bed.

Kneeling side kick (lateral core and glute stability): Start in a side-kneeling position, one hand down under your shoulder and the top leg extended straight out to the side. Keep your torso tall and still; kick the top leg forward, then sweep it back with control, without letting your hips or ribs collapse. Working: Obliques and deep lateral core for stability, plus gluteus medius and hip flexors on the working leg.

Start in a side-kneeling position, one hand down under your shoulder and the top leg extended straight out to the side. Keep your torso tall and still; kick the top leg forward, then sweep it back with control, without letting your hips or ribs collapse. Obliques and deep lateral core for stability, plus gluteus medius and hip flexors on the working leg. Glute raise to heel slides outward: Lie on your back, knees bent, heels on sliders or the bed. Lift into a glute bridge, then slowly slide both heels outward to the sides, draw them back in, and lower with control. Working: Glutes, hamstrings and adductors, with the core working to keep the pelvis level. The slide adds an eccentric challenge to the hamstrings and inner thighs.

Lie on your back, knees bent, heels on sliders or the bed. Lift into a glute bridge, then slowly slide both heels outward to the sides, draw them back in, and lower with control. Glutes, hamstrings and adductors, with the core working to keep the pelvis level. The slide adds an eccentric challenge to the hamstrings and inner thighs. Wheelbarrow: Start in a strong plank with your hands on sliders or the bed. Brace your core, then push the sliders forward or your knees backward in a controlled line, keeping your hips level and ribs down. Drive back in to the start. Working: Deep core (transverse abdominis) and rectus abdominis, shoulders and lats for stability, and serratus anterior for scapular control.

Start in a strong plank with your hands on sliders or the bed. Brace your core, then push the sliders forward or your knees backward in a controlled line, keeping your hips level and ribs down. Drive back in to the start. Deep core (transverse abdominis) and rectus abdominis, shoulders and lats for stability, and serratus anterior for scapular control. Glute bridge marches: Lie on your back with your knees bent, and lift into a glute bridge. Holding your hips high and level, alternate lifting one foot off the floor at a time as though marching on the spot. Working: Glutes and hamstrings holding the bridge, plus core and obliques resisting rotation and keeping the pelvis steady. This is great for single-leg stability.

Lie on your back with your knees bent, and lift into a glute bridge. Holding your hips high and level, alternate lifting one foot off the floor at a time as though marching on the spot. Glutes and hamstrings holding the bridge, plus core and obliques resisting rotation and keeping the pelvis steady. This is great for single-leg stability. Criss-cross leg flutters: Lie on your back with your legs extended just off the floor and your lower back pressed into the mat. Flutter your legs up and down in small, quick movements, crossing them over one another with each beat. Working: Lower abdominals and hip flexors, plus inner thighs from the crossing action. It’s a good test of core control and endurance.

What happened when I tried it

Try to keep the reps similar for each move in each round, and work both sides of the body. If you choose to do equal-number rounds, you could complete the reps on one side only, then switch to the other side on the next round.

I kept my tempo slow and controlled, which delivered a strong burn in my core muscles and ensured I switched everything on to stay stable.

This is a really great all-rounder, and you'll feel it everywhere. I kept my tempo slow and controlled, which delivered a strong burn in my core muscles and ensured I switched everything on to stay stable.

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I used a reformer bed, but sliders work well, in my experience. I stuck to four rounds, which totaled a 20-minute workout, and my abs and shoulders were in pieces after. I had to keep remembering to use my breath, exhaling deeply during the phases of the exercises that created the most tension; this actually made me feel more in control and kept my body in a natural rhythm.

If you're new to core workouts or this type of routine, I strongly recommend taking it slowly and stopping if you experience any pain.

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This isn't just about hitting your abs, though, although the rectus abdominis muscles along the front of your stomach are targeted. It's also about building deep core strength and working the muscles that protect your spine, like your hips, glutes and stabilizing layers of muscle.

If you suffer from tight hips or back pain, some (or all) of these moves might be useful for you to try, but stop and rest if you need to.

If you're unsure how to engage your core properly, this short "bracing" routine might be helpful for you before you start the workout.

Also remember that training should make you feel good, so if ripped abs isn't the goal, that's great; focus on what you enjoy about the workout and let us know how you get on.

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