Massive Under Armour sale live from $9 — here’s 17 fitness deals I’d shop ahead of Memorial Day

Under Armour makes some of our favorite athletic apparel — and right now, the brand just so happens to be hosting some epic sales ahead of Memorial Day.

Right now, you can save 31% on already discounted items via the Under Armour store. All you have to do is add promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to save. Additionally, Amazon is offering unbeatable discounts on Under Armour apparel and sneakers. With deals starting at just $9, we recommend running, skipping or jumping on these sales ASAP.

Whether you're working out in the gym, hitting the track or visiting the yoga studio this spring, the Under Armour Memorial Day sale is a must-shop event. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals.

Best Women's Under Armour Deals

Under Armour V-Neck Short Sleeve (Women's): was $25 now $9 at Under Armour US This piece of original go-to training gear is on sale for just $9 and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Under Armour HeatGear Armour Racer (Women's): was $25 now $9 at Under Armour US Want a breathable tank without sacrificing coverage? Look no further than this tank made of super soft pinhole mesh that wicks sweat and dries really fast. The classic racerback tank is the perfect performance baselayer. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Under Armour Fly by Shorts (Women's): was $30 now $15 at Under Armour US Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat away from your body and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage. There's dozens of colors to choose from, however, discounts will vary. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Under Armour Motion Flare Pants (Women's): was $65 now $31 at Amazon There's nothing like a good pair of flare pants — and this stretchy, breathable pair will help you move better in every direction. They're super comfortable and feature a flat waistband that sits just right on the hips.

Under Armour Motion Dress (Women's): was $80 now $34 at Under Armour US Perfect for the warmer months ahead, this Under Armour Motion Dress is soft and stylish. The lightweight dress features built-in shorts and wicks sweat like a champ. It's great to throw on for any type of moderate activity. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Under Armour Meridian Leggings (Women's): was $80 now $46 at Under Armour US Whether you're working out or lounging around, you'll want to wear these leggings everywhere. This performance fabric is not only lightweight, breathable and fast drying, but it's also buttery smooth and sculpts your body in all the right places. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Under Armour OutRun The Storm (Women's): was $100 now $59 at Under Armour US Running in the rain isn't always fun — but it's less of a hassle when you're wearing this storm jacket. It's super-water-resistant, meaning it protects better and lasts longer than other run rain gear. It's also stretchy and comfortable. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.

Best Men's Under Armour Deals

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now $21 at Amazon Save up to 25% on the renowned UA Tech 2.0 tee for a limited time. UA Tech fabric dries fast and feels super soft to the touch, you'll benefit from sweat-wicking material and a streamlined fit. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Tech Polo (Men's): was $39 now $25 at Amazon Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.

Under Armour Tech Textured Half Zip (Men's): was $45 now $31 at Amazon Need a training layer to throw over your t-shirt? Look no further than this Tech Half Zip top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the half zip is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat away from your body and dries really fast.

Best Under Armour Shoe & Accessory Deals

Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack: was $55 now $28 at Amazon Need to keep all your stuff safe? This Under Armour Hustle 5.0 backpack has a water resistant finish, an air-mesh padded back panel and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps. There's a padded pocket inside with enough space for a 15-inch laptop and a separate bottom pocket to store shoes or laundry.