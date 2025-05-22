Massive Under Armour sale live from $9 — here’s 17 fitness deals I’d shop ahead of Memorial Day
Stock up on Under Armour fitness gear for summer
Under Armour makes some of our favorite athletic apparel — and right now, the brand just so happens to be hosting some epic sales ahead of Memorial Day.
Right now, you can save 31% on already discounted items via the Under Armour store. All you have to do is add promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to save. Additionally, Amazon is offering unbeatable discounts on Under Armour apparel and sneakers. With deals starting at just $9, we recommend running, skipping or jumping on these sales ASAP.
Whether you're working out in the gym, hitting the track or visiting the yoga studio this spring, the Under Armour Memorial Day sale is a must-shop event. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Under Armour deals
- shop all Under Armour deals on Amazon
- V-Neck Short Sleeve (Women's): was $25 now $9 @ Under Armour
- HeatGear Armour Racer (Women's): was $25 now $9 @ Under Armour
- Tech Vent 7" Shorts (Men's): was $35 now $20 @ Under Armour
- Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $39 now $25 @ Amazon
- Motion Flare Pants (Women's): was $64 now $31 @ Amazon
- vTech Textured Half Zip (Men's): was $45 now $31 @ Amazon
- Motion Dress (Women's): was $80 now $34 @ Under Armour
- Meridian Leggings (Women's): was $80 now $46 @ Under Armour
- OutRun The Storm (Women's): was $100 now $59 @ Under Armour
Best Women's Under Armour Deals
This piece of original go-to training gear is on sale for just $9 and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Want a breathable tank without sacrificing coverage? Look no further than this tank made of super soft pinhole mesh that wicks sweat and dries really fast. The classic racerback tank is the perfect performance baselayer. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat away from your body and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage. There's dozens of colors to choose from, however, discounts will vary. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
There's nothing like a good pair of flare pants — and this stretchy, breathable pair will help you move better in every direction. They're super comfortable and feature a flat waistband that sits just right on the hips.
Perfect for the warmer months ahead, this Under Armour Motion Dress is soft and stylish. The lightweight dress features built-in shorts and wicks sweat like a champ. It's great to throw on for any type of moderate activity. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Whether you're working out or lounging around, you'll want to wear these leggings everywhere. This performance fabric is not only lightweight, breathable and fast drying, but it's also buttery smooth and sculpts your body in all the right places. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Running in the rain isn't always fun — but it's less of a hassle when you're wearing this storm jacket. It's super-water-resistant, meaning it protects better and lasts longer than other run rain gear. It's also stretchy and comfortable. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Best Men's Under Armour Deals
Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely.
Save up to 25% on the renowned UA Tech 2.0 tee for a limited time. UA Tech fabric dries fast and feels super soft to the touch, you'll benefit from sweat-wicking material and a streamlined fit. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Thanks to their vented mesh panels, these shorts are lightweight, loose and breathable — making them the perfect option when training on a hot day. Plus, 4-way stretch fabric means you never have to slow down. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
These men's leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. Lightweight, stretchy and sweat-wicking, they offer superior coverage and performance so you can look and feel comfortable while you train.
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.
Need a training layer to throw over your t-shirt? Look no further than this Tech Half Zip top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the half zip is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat away from your body and dries really fast.
Best Under Armour Shoe & Accessory Deals
Need to keep all your stuff safe? This Under Armour Hustle 5.0 backpack has a water resistant finish, an air-mesh padded back panel and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps. There's a padded pocket inside with enough space for a 15-inch laptop and a separate bottom pocket to store shoes or laundry.
This Under Armour duffle is now on sale from $40. It's water repellent, and there are internal pockets to keep your stuff organized. One pocket is vented, so it's perfect for stashing your clothes or shoes after the gym. Make sure to check all the different colors for the best deal.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Be sure to use promo code "EXTRA31" at check out to get this price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.