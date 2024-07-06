Epic Amazon Skechers sale ahead of Prime Day — 25 deals I recommend

By now, you're probably aware that Amazon Prime Day is July 16 and 17 — and as the anticipation for the shopping extravaganza builds, it's worth noting that you don't have to wait until actual Prime Day snag incredible discounts. There's currently a sea of early deals and promotions — one of our favorite being Amazon's Skechers sale.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Skechers sneakers and apparel for both men and women. With deals starting at just $19, the sale is a golden opportunity to grab high-quality sneakers and stylish fitness apparel at reduced prices. (Just be sure to check different color options in your size for the best possible deal). Check out the top 25 Skechers deals I would shop ahead of Prime Day.

Skechers sneaker deals

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

One of Skechers' best-sellers on Amazon, these Men's Gowalk Flex shoes are super comfortable and allow you to just slip them on and hit the road. They are lightweight, have great support and cushioning and are perfect for all types of light workouts.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Lite: was $70 now $35 @ Amazon

These cushioned Skechers easily slip on and off and are great for walking around indoors and outdoors. Many Amazon reviews compare them to the popular Hey Dude brand, saying that they hold up better.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now $36 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Men's Oxford Hiking Shoe: was $70 now $40 @ Amazon

These sturdy shoes are perfect for hiking in the great outdoors. They're waterproof, feature a relaxed fit and provide some extra wiggle room thanks to their wide fit.

Skechers Sport Women's Summits Sneaker: was $59 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score these Skechers sport shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Skechers Women's Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon

Embrace a better fit and feel while you run with these lace-up running and training sneakers. Their design features a mesh and leather upper and comfortable cushioning inside.

Skechers Women's Bobs Copa: was $55 now $41 @ Amazon

Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $41. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $42 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Cordova Classic: was $80 now $43 @ Amazon

Designed by lifestyle icon Martha Stewart herself, we love that her collaboration with the brand is joining in on the Amazon sale fun. The retro-inspired look offers an elevated design if you're looking for a trendy white sneaker but need a shock-absorbing midsole for 24/7 comfort.

Skechers Men's Afterburn M. Fit: was $74 now from $45 @ Amazon

Snag these incredibly popular shoes on sale from $45 at Amazon. Featuring a lace-up front, a Skechers Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte shock-absorbing midsole, and rubber outsoles for traction. They have a 4.4 star rating based on over 78,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're comfortable and versatile.

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker: was $74 now $46 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $46 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole.

Skechers Men's Go Max-Athletic Air Slip on Walking Shoe: was $60 now from $50 @ Amazon

These Skechers were made for walking. They feature a mesh fabric upper with cushioned, supportive sole design. They also use the company's Goga max technology insole with high-rebound cushioning to keep your feet comfortable for hours on end regardless of the terrain you're walking on.

Skechers Men's Braver Rayland: was $70 now from $50 @ Amazon

A bestseller on Amazon, these Skechers slip-ons feature bungee-style laces with a super comfortable Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. With over 30,000 positive reviews to their name, buyers say these are extremely comfortable and versatile enough to wear for a variety of occasions.

Skechers Women's Stand on Air Sneaker: was $79 now $50 @ Amazon

This sporty Skechers sneaker features a comfortable insole with air-cooled memory foam, a cushioned mid-sole and flexible traction. These classic lace-up sneakers also include a 1.5-inch heel for an extra boost of height.

Skechers Men's D'lux Walker Orford Slip-in Loafer: was $90 now from $52 @ Amazon

These Skechers slip-in loafers are on sale starting from $52. They have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a heel pillow to keep your feet comfortably in place during walks. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Mesh Lace-Up: was $75 now from $56 @ Amazon

These Skechers shoes feature Ultra Go cushioning, Air Cooled Goga Mat insoles and a mesh upper for a lightweight, responsive and breathable running experience. They have a rocker shape that makes them feel super smooth on foot.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: was $75 now $55 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Women's Uno-Night Shades Sneaker: was $79 now from $54 @ Amazon

Stand out from the crowd with these Skechers Uno sneakers. They come in a range of eye-catching colors, including Lime, Hot Pink and Neon Yellow. They come with a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a Skech-Air air-cushioned midsole visible from the transparent windows on the sides of the shoe.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: was $75 now $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Men's Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition: was $110 now $60 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers apparel deals

Skechers Women's Restful Crew: was $44 now from $19 @ Amazon

Made of Skechluxe french terry fabric, this Crew shirt is on sale. It comes in a range of tasteful, muted colors and is soft and silky to the touch. Plus, it has long, rouched sleeves that give a cute oversized look.

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Legging: was $49 now from $21 @ Amazon

Get these Skechers leggings on sale for a huge discount. They're made of GOFLEX fabric, which is a nylon and spandex blend fabric that features sweat-wicking properties. They feel soft and have pockets on each side for your essentials.

Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: was $49 now from $29 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon, but it only applies to certain sizes and colors, so you might have to search a bit. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.