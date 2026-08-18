There's just a few weeks left to enjoy the glorious summer weather. To close out the season with a bang, Amazon is offering up to 45% off walking shoes, running shoes and sandals from Skechers.

Whether you're wearing them in summer or any season at all, the Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex on sale from $39 are a steal. They're beloved by shoppers on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews under their belt.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more deals, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad.

Skechers deals

Skechers GO Walk Flex Shoes (Men’s): was $44 now $39 at Amazon These slip-on Skechers come in a surprising number of different colors, but this Blue is one that caught my eye. Air-cooled memory foam, stretch laces, and a mesh and synthetic upper make for an easy shoe to wear day-in-day-out. And it certainly doesn't hurt that there's a great saving to be made, too. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Squad Waves Still Wading (Women's): was $62 now $39 at Amazon These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers say that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Foamies Precision Slide Sandal (Men's): was $49 now $40 at Amazon You can pick up a pair of ultra-comfortable Skechers Foamies slides for as low as $40 right now. They are molded to support your feet and dry rapidly if you get them wet, making them great pool shoes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $49 now $44 at Amazon These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal (Women's): was $62 now $45 at Amazon Be ready for warm weather with this deal on the Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal. These are super comfortable thanks to their stretchy straps and cushioned footbed. Plus, they're machine washable if they ever get dirty. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's): was $72 now $61 at Amazon I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. As well as looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around. Read more Read less ▼