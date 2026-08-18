Skechers are up to 44% off — 15 deals I'd shop now on walking shoes, running shoes and sandals
It's your last chance for summer Skechers deals
There's just a few weeks left to enjoy the glorious summer weather. To close out the season with a bang, Amazon is offering up to 45% off walking shoes, running shoes and sandals from Skechers.
Whether you're wearing them in summer or any season at all, the Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex on sale from $39 are a steal. They're beloved by shoppers on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews under their belt.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more deals, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad.
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- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Rumble on - Sassy Dayz (Women's): was $55 now from $33
- GO Walk Flex Shoes (Men’s): was $44 now from $39
- Squad Waves Still Wading (Women's): was $62 now from $39
- Foamies Precision Slide Sandal (Men's): was $49 now from $40
- Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now from $42
- Bobs Arc Waves - Slick Turn Slip-ins (Men's): was $79 now from $61
- Summits-Sweet Glow (Women's): was $105 now from $85
Skechers deals
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
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Skechers don't just make sneakers! Reviewers on Amazon say these heels are as comfortable as can be, and you have a choice of four different strap colors to match your favorite outfits.
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These slip-on Skechers come in a surprising number of different colors, but this Blue is one that caught my eye. Air-cooled memory foam, stretch laces, and a mesh and synthetic upper make for an easy shoe to wear day-in-day-out. And it certainly doesn't hurt that there's a great saving to be made, too.
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These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers say that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day.
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You can pick up a pair of ultra-comfortable Skechers Foamies slides for as low as $40 right now. They are molded to support your feet and dry rapidly if you get them wet, making them great pool shoes.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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Our Fitness Editor walked 50 miles in these shoes and despite struggling with the sizing (they come up a little big) she found them to be extremely comfortable. Right now you can grab a pair starting from just $44.
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These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good."
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Be ready for warm weather with this deal on the Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal. These are super comfortable thanks to their stretchy straps and cushioned footbed. Plus, they're machine washable if they ever get dirty.
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The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
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These Skechers D lites combine the look of sneakers with the functionality and comfort of mules. They have a super cushy Memory Foam comfort insole, traction outsoles and a shock-absorbing supportive midsole.
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These slip-in Skechers shoes have all of the cushioning and comfort you've come to know and love from the brand. There's also a breathable upper to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
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I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. As well as looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around.
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Elevate your style and comfort with these arc cushioned sneakers! They have a simple, slip-on design with bungee laces and come in a striking color selection of navy, white or black.
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These are a super-comfortable pair of Skechers that are great for the casual walks or the workplace. They have slip-resistant outsoles, electrical hazard protection and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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