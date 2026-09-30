Love Fall color spotting? Test your knowledge of this season's trees, plants and blooms in our photo quiz

Fall is definitely underway, and the changing colors have to be everyone's favorite marker of the season. Crisp brown leaves are beginning to drift down from the trees on my street, and yesterday two greedy pigeons almost got into a fight over the juicy orange berries on my pyracantha bush.

So the season is ripe for a fall-themed picture quiz, featuring 10 of the most spectacular trees, plants and flowers of the season. How many can you name from the photos? If you can score 10/10, you have my hearty permission to go on a gardening spending spree to celebrate!

How did you do? Too hard? Too easy? Got too lost in the amazing photos? Let us know what you think in the comments below. I love to hear from you and welcome all constructive feedback. And as a keen gardener who needs no encouragement to buy more plants, I'd also love to hear your favorite fall flower. Mine have to be dahlias.

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