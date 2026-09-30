Love Fall color spotting? Test your knowledge of this season's trees, plants and blooms in our photo quiz
Are you basically a human plant ID?
Fall is definitely underway, and the changing colors have to be everyone's favorite marker of the season. Crisp brown leaves are beginning to drift down from the trees on my street, and yesterday two greedy pigeons almost got into a fight over the juicy orange berries on my pyracantha bush.
So the season is ripe for a fall-themed picture quiz, featuring 10 of the most spectacular trees, plants and flowers of the season. How many can you name from the photos? If you can score 10/10, you have my hearty permission to go on a gardening spending spree to celebrate!
How did you do? Too hard? Too easy? Got too lost in the amazing photos? Let us know what you think in the comments below. I love to hear from you and welcome all constructive feedback. And as a keen gardener who needs no encouragement to buy more plants, I'd also love to hear your favorite fall flower. Mine have to be dahlias.
If you enjoyed this quiz, then check out our other puzzles and quizzes. And don't forget to register to save your score, reveal hints for any clues you're not sure of (though I'm sure you won't need that) and secure your spot on the competitive Tom's Guide leaderboard.
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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