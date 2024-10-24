I’ve driven 20 EVs this year — and this micro e-bike is cooler than all of them

Electrify Expo NYC has come and gone, and while electric cars were no doubt the major driving force behind getting people to attend the two-day expo, I did peek at some other gadgets that got me equally as excited.

So far this year, I’ve driven more than 20 different EVs and plug-in hybrids from the Cadillac Lyriq to the Ford F150 Lighting — so Electrify Expo was my opportunity to get a closer look at some other electric cars that are coming out very soon.

What’s surprising, though, is that the thing that got my attention the most wasn’t a high-tech electric vehicle — so read on to find out what it is and if it’s something worth considering. Here’s all the coolest things I saw at Electrify Expo.

JackRabbit OG2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to getting around New York City, I’ve been relying on my trusty Fluid Freeride Mosquito e-scooter for the last 2 years now because of how it’s one of the lightest scooters around. Even though I have a few electric bikes in my garage, I have never once thought about using one in the city to get me around. Well, that could very well change.

I really didn’t think the JackRabbit OG2 would be an alternative for my commuting needs in the city, but after trying it out at Electrify Expo NYC, it convinced me that it could replace my electric scooter. At first glance, I was skeptical about this micro ebike because of the constraints that NJ Transit and other subway systems have in the city when it comes to bringing along an ebike or scooter. But since the JackRabbit OG2 features a folding design, it wouldn’t be a problem.

Another quality I love about the JackRabbit OG2 is that it’s technically lighter than my Mosquito at 25 pounds. I immediately noticed this when I picked up, which makes it much easier to carry up stairs and such. While it does look a bit odd at first due to its ‘micro’ size, the JackRabbit OG2 features a swappable battery that can get 10+ miles of range and a max speed of 20 mph. It's small in size, but packs just of a thrilling ride as some escooters I've used.

Volvo EX30

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Recently, I drove Volvo’s XCC40 Recharge for a week, but the company’s rapidly diversifying its portfolio with two new models I got a sneak peek at Electrify Expo. Between the two, the Volvo EX30 got my attention mainly due to its anticipated starting cost of $37,000 when it comes out in 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve said innumerable times that the biggest roadblock for EVs today is that the vast majority of them are obscenely over-priced — often costing tens of thousands more than their all-gas powered counterparts. But the Volvo EX30 aims to remedy that with its much more affordable cost.

This sub-compact SUV still offers a clean looking design, 69 kWh battery, 422 hp electric motor, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. The closest thing to this that I’ve tested would be the Hyundai Kona Electric, but the EX30 will benefit from the same collision avoidance systems I found with the XC40 Recharge.

Porsche Macan 4 Electric

(Image credit: Future)

I haven’t tested out an all-electric Porsche yet, but I finally got my first look at one during Electrify Expo NYC. The Porsche Macan 4 Electric caught my attention while I was walking by to look for Tesla’s Cybertruck, thanks partly to how its dark green paint job glistened in the sun.

This luxury all-electric SUV is all about offering driver conveniences, like its 12.6-inch curved cluster display, slick looking ambient lighting, leather seats, and support for both Android Auto and CarPlay. These are all nice to have features, but the design of the Porsche Macan 4 Electric steals the show with its 21-inch alloy wheels, frameless doors, sporty looking rear bumper, and the classic Porsche design language of its front.

As expected, this all-electric EV is all about performance — featuring a powerful 402 hp motor that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Not only is it incredibly fast from the get-go, but it also manages to get decent range thanks to the massive 100 kWh battery that gets an EPA-estimated range of 308 miles.

Anker Solix C300 DC

(Image credit: Future)

Since Electrify Expo showcases all things electric, I wasn’t surprised to see a host of portable power stations at the show. Anker was showing off its latest models, including the Solix C300 DC that caught my attention the most because of its compact size and integrated lamp.



Portable power stations are meant for camping and the Anker Solix C300 DC proves that. With its 288Wh battery, it can deliver up to 300W of power to charge all of my favorite gadgets — and some small appliances as well. Anker has integrated lights into its power stations before, but this new one in the Solix C300 DC makes it so that it mimics the look and feel of a campside lantern.

Volvo EX90

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

And finally, the Volvo EX90 rounds out my list of the coolest things I saw at Electrify Expo NYC. This 3-row seating all-electric SUV is at the top of Volvo’s lineup, complete with seating for 7 passengers, 510 hp motor, advanced safety features, and one of the cleanest interior designs I’ve seen in any EV I’ve tested.



This one is easily a family SUV because for the amount of people it can carry, along with power operated third-row seats that can fold over to expand the trunk’s size. Other conveniences include a head-up display for better navigation, 360-degree camera view, and an enhanced lidar system to give you a detailed look of what’s around you on the road. I also think it’s a good long distance EV because its 111 kWh battery offers an EPA-estimated range of 310 miles, while DC fast charging can get it from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

