I drove a Volvo XC40 Recharge for a week — and its safety features saved my life

I’ve test driven 20-plus cars this year, including some of the best electric cars, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids that cover the entire category. One of the most satisfying things about testing them is how they offer greater long term savings over traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, but after driving Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, I have a newfound appreciation for that car's world-class safety features.

Specifically, I drove the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate with the single motor extended range. This one starts at $60,095 and has a range of 293 miles with its 82 kWh battery, which puts it in the same category as other luxury EVs I've tested like the Genesis GV70. I know that Volvo may not be the first car maker you think of for all-electric vehicles, but the company has been proactive at building up its portfolio that consists of the smaller C40 Recharge and the larger 3-row seater in the EX90. Next year, the U.S. will also get the subcompact all-electric EX30 that stands out for its affordable $35,000 starting cost.

I’m obviously excited about trying out all of these other EVs from Volvo, but what I’ve learned most from my week’s test drive with the XC40 Recharge is that the company doesn’t compromise on what it’s best known for — safety and reliability. I got to experience this first hand with the XC40 Recharge, which is the EV I’ve tested this year with the most advanced safety system in place.

I’ll get into that in more detail in a bit, including some of my pros and cons about this all-electric SUV.

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate: Quick specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate Battery 82 kWh Motor 135 kW Range 293 miles Horsepower 248 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $60,095

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate: Driving summary

(Image credit: Future)

One of the satisfying things about driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge is that it feels and performs like any other gas-powered vehicle. The 249 hp performance it gets from its single motor may pale in comparison to other EVs I’ve tested — the Ioniq 5 N’s blistering 610 hp, for example — but it’s the kind of thing that makes the XC40 Recharge a breeze to drive.

With its gradual acceleration, responsive braking system, and fairly wide turning radius, it didn’t take me long getting acquainted with driving on the highways and backroads. Without switching over to its one-pedal driving, the XC40 Recharge surprisingly glides over the roads and goes a decent amount of distance before I notice the momentum of the vehicle slowing down — so I’m really surprised by this.

Another impressive thing about the Volvo XC40 Recharge is that it has the fastest Level 1 charging I’ve come across to date. I always recommend getting a Level 2 charger at home for better efficiency, but for those waiting around, the excellent Level 1 charging speed of the XC40 can tide you over in the interim. After 14 hours and 35 minutes of Level 1 charging, it added back 75 miles of range — roughly a rate of 5.1 mi/hr.

Achieved a best mark of 3.34 mi/kWh efficiency with long distance driving

75 miles of range added back in 14 hours and 35 minutes with Level 1 charging

Went from 15% to 40% charge level in that time

5.1 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate: What I Like

Advanced crash collision safety features

(Image credit: Future)

Accidents can happen at any time and even to the best drivers, but the Volvo XC40 Recharge’s advanced crash collision safety features are unlike anything else I’ve experienced in other EVs to date. During one of my long distance drives, the car immediately in front of me suddenly slammed on its brakes — which was during congested conditions.

Other vehicles I’ve tested all do about the same thing in this situation: making an audible alert tone in the car and even vibrating the seat or steering wheel. Those are all great for getting my attention to avoid a collision, but the XC40 Recharge added a couple extra layers of protection. First of all, it applied assisted braking on its own when my reaction time wasn’t fast enough to slow down the vehicle. This allowed the vehicle to anticipate the collision and apply the necessary braking on its own.

And secondly, I was most surprised by how I was suddenly strapped tightly into the seat when it was all happening. While I was holding onto the steering wheel and slamming my foot onto the brake, the seat belt tightened on its own to keep me firmly in place — which I suspect was meant to reduce any whiplashing from the abrupt stopping. I don’t anticipate these sort of situations with my test drive, but for it to do all of this in such a short window of time is remarkable. It did save my life.

Fastest Level 1 charging I’ve tested

(Image credit: Future)

Since I only have Level 1 charging at home, I’m amazed by the fast speed the XC40 Recharge was able to achieve using the slower system. Other EVs I’ve charged at home go very slow, usually getting a rate of about 1 mi/hr. I’ve had faster charging on Level 1 with EVs, like the 3.43 miles/hour rate I got with the Lexus RZ 450e, but the Volvo XC40 Recharge takes the top spot with its faster rate of 5.1 miles/hour.

Easy to use drive shifter

(Image credit: Future)

Sometimes it can be a complicated thing using the shifter in a vehicle, but the XC40 Recharge does its best to look and feel like one you’re probably used to. Instead of the odd placements of the shifter I’ve seen in other EVs, like how Hyundai Ioniq 6 fashions it into the steering wheel or the over-the-top crystal sphere of the Genesis GV60, the XC40 Recharge has it positioned right in its usual position under the dashboard, in between the front seats.

Different kind of ambient lighting

(Image credit: Future)

Volvo has a totally different approach with the interior ambient lights of the XC40 Recharge. Rather than having LED strip lights running throughout the center console and armrests like some of the other EVs I’ve tested, the company opts for a unique look with these camouflage pattern designs all throughout the interior. During the daytime, they’re almost hard to visualize, but the subtle glow they emit when it gets darker has a neat effect that’s somewhat calming in my opinion over the glitzy lights EVs tend to get.

Splash-free window wipers

(Image credit: Future)

After a couple of days driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge, I decided to give the windshield a quick clean with the window wipers. Unlike how other vehicles spray out the washer fluid from somewhere on the hood, the XC40 Recharge discharges the cleaning solution from the wipers themselves — resulting in fewer splash marks around the windshield. Plus, it dispenses the fluid only as the wiper blades are moving upwards for better efficiency.

Sharp cluster display

(Image credit: Future)

With its strong brightness, high contrast, and deep colors, the XC40 Recharge’s cluster display dazzles every time I look at it. On the sunniest of days, I’m still able to see it with ease. And best of all, I like how its simple layout divides the display to show my speed and driving power — without coming off too complicated like some other cluster displays I’ve seen.

Textile cloth sunshade for panoramic roof

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve seen some cool-looking panoramic roofs before, like how the Lexus RZ 450e’s fixed moonroof can go from opaque to transparent, but the XC40 Recharge does it differently by incorporating a textile cloth sunshade. It manages to disperse the amount of sunlight that penetrates through the glass, while still offering a fair amount of shade.

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate: What I Don't Like

Obstructed rear camera view

(Image credit: Future)

Parking and backing up isn’t a chore with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, but I just don’t like how the backup camera’s view is obstructed. That’s because the camera itself is positioned in the same nook where the trunk’s lever resides. Due to how the camera lens sits along this book, the top portion of the view is obstructed, so I’m unable to see as much of the horizon behind me.

Not a fan of the wool blend upholstery

(Image credit: Future)

This may be more of a matter of personal preference than anything else, but I’m not too thrilled by the wool blend upholstery of the seats — they just don’t scream as premium as the leather or plush leather-like material I see in other EVs in this price range. While I don’t think they’re aesthetically pleasing, I’m concerned that they won’t hold up as good when it comes to spills.

Dynamic cruise control is too reactive

(Image credit: Future)

I had higher expectations with the XC40 Recharge’s dynamic cruise control system, but I find that it’s way too sensitive for my liking. Quite frankly, it’s too reactive to what’s going on the road, which I’ve found to accelerate way too aggressively to get up to the cruise control speed I’ve initially set — rather than slowly building up to it. I just wish it were a bit more proactive with what’s up ahead, so that it’s not always overreacting.

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate: Bottom line

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest things that we often overlook when buying a new car is their safety and reliability track record. In my week’s worth of driving the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate, I’ve seen first hand its impressive safety features that saved me from colliding with another vehicle ahead of me. And for that, it’s well worth paying for that peace of mind convenience to know it can save your life.

Beyond the safety tech of the XC40 Recharge, it’s an easy EV to drive even if it’s your first one. Paired with its good driving efficiency, fast Level 1 charging speed, and roomy interior space, I think it has an enticing package that’s great as a family car.