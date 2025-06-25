Apple CarPlay Ultra stalled — these brands now say they’re out

Apple finally revealed CarPlay 2, as CarPlay Ultra, in May. Initially, it was supposed to be on Aston Martin, Kia, and Hyundai vehicles.

However, a new (paywalled) Financial Times report (via MacRumors) claims that a number of major manufacturers are backing away from commitments to support the next generation of the CarPlay software system. Manufacturers retreating include Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault and Volvo.

The major overhaul was announced at WWDC 2022 and showed up again in 2023 with previews on Aston Martin and Porsche dashboards. When it was initially revealed, at least 14 automakers were listed as future supporters.

Compared to the current CarPlay interface, Ultra is meant to replace the entire dashboard. Not only will you see traditional iPhone apps, but also vehicle information like speed, fuel levels and temperature. Apple has called it "a unified and consistent experience across all the driver's screens."

Apparently, the luxury automakers are concerned about maintaining their own software and in-car experiences.

From the FT report:

"Some companies have found Apple's foray into driver screens as over-reach. One executive at Renault, which is developing a vehicle mainly controlled by software with Google and Qualcomm, said the French carmaker told Apple: "Don't try to invade our own systems."

Additionally, Ford, Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover still seem to be on board but wouldn't really comment to Financial Times.

Apparently, BMW will implement CarPlay but not the new CarPlay Ultra. Audi seems like it will follow the BMW model, saying it wants to offer a "customized and seamless digital experience."

Aston Martin already offers CarPlay Ultra. According to FT, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis are still committed partners with Porsche planning future support.

Despite the setback, Apple apparently told Financial Times that more manufacturers are coming on board. "We're collaborating closely with automakers to provide the best of iPhone and the best of the car and this work takes time," Apple said.

When any vehicles with CarPlay Ultra will actually be available has not been announced.