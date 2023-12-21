Apple’s new CarPlay will arrive in 2024 starting with Porsche and Aston Martin — here's your first look

It’s been almost 18 months since Apple announced a major CarPlay overhaul was on the way. But there's been radio silence from the company since WWDC 2022, and there’s been no official word on when it might actually arrive. Thankfully that’s now changed.

The next generation of CarPlay is now set to arrive in 2024, with Porsche and Aston Martin previewing how the new interface will look on their upcoming cars. Though don’t expect both versions of CarPlay to look exactly the same, even if they are offering more than your current set of wheels.

The idea behind the new CarPlay is that it links directly into your car, rather than just appearing on the central display. Not only does this mean you can have CarPlay apps on every digital display on your dashboard, your phone should be able to control in-car systems and access information like speed and fuel (or battery levels) from the car’s computer.

(Image credit: Porsche via Car and Driver)

The new software relies on Apple partnering with manufacturers, and those automakers will have the ability to customize the interface to match their own brand and styles. According to Car and Driver, Porsche’s take on the new CarPlay will feature three circular gauges on the driver display — plus a bespoke wallpaper that matches the automakers Pepita seat pattern.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has opted for a circular speedometer and tachometer on either side of a central information display. Both cars have a familiar CarPlay screen on the central display, though the layout does appear to be slightly different in order to make full use of the available screen space.

Drivers will also be able to personalize the apps and widgets that appear on screen, just as they would with an iPhone. As for a privacy standpoint, Apple has noted that all car-centric data will remain on your car — and won’t be stored or tracked with your iPhone.

(Image credit: Aston Martin/Apple)

Porsche hasn’t revealed exactly when the new CarPlay support will arrive, but Aston Martin will feature it on vehicles released in 2024 — including the DB12 coupe and DB12 Volante. It’s unclear when other automakers might get involved, but the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo (including Polestar), Ford and Lincoln have confirmed plans to include the new software in the near future.

Given Porsche is owned by Volkswagen Group, which owns brands like Audi, Bentley, Skoda and VW, it’s especially likely those cars may follow Porsche’s example pretty soon. But we’re just going to have to be patient and see how these things develop. But hey, at least the new software is coming at last — even if the rollout may be quite slow.