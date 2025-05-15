Apple CarPlay Ultra just announced — here's all the new features
A new era for CarPlay begins
Apple has finally started rolling out CarPlay 2. However, the company calls its updated infotainment system CarPlay Ultra.
The new CarPlay Ultra starts with Aston Martin, but other brands, such as Kia and Hyundai, are on board. CarPlay Ultra is integrated deeply into the car, including instrument clusters, and gives you control over everything from the climate system to the radio.
"Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada, and will be available for existing models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system through a software update in the coming weeks," said Apple in a press release.
Unlike the current version of CarPlay, the new one is integrated deeply into the car, which Apple says allows it to "deliver the best of iPhone and the best of the car." That means it's not as simple as just putting out a software update to bring CarPlay Ultra to existing vehicles, and it'll be limited to new cars that add the feature.
So far, Apple says, "Many other automakers around the world are working to bring CarPlay Ultra to drivers, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis."
Here's all the new stuff coming to Apple CarPlay Ultra.
Apple CarPlay Ultra — what's new?
The biggest thing that changes with CarPlay Ultra compared to the current Apple CarPlay is that it integrates into more systems within the vehicle.
With it, you can use onscreen controls, buttons and Siri to control car functions like radio and climate (which would previously have been done outside of CarPlay through the car's built-in operating system).
Additionally, CarPlay Ultra integrates into the instrument cluster. Apple says it offers "dynamic and beautiful options for the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more, bringing a consistent look and feel to the entire driving experience."
Things like maps and media can show right in the cluster, which could help drivers keep focus on the road and not their infotainment system.
Unlike CarPlay as we know it now, the Ultra will let automakers customize the look and feel to match their design aesthetic.
Otherwise, you can still use your iPhone apps in CarPlay Ultra to play your favorite music and podcasts, get navigation, and so on. The features available haven't changed much, but how it integrates with the car is a big difference that should bring us closer to the Apple Car we never received.
Vehicle manufacturers supporting CarPlay Ultra
- Land Rover
- Lincoln
- Audi
- Volvo
- Honda
- Nissan
- Ford
- Porsche
- Jaguar
- Acura
- Polestar
- Infiniti
- Renault
- Kia
- Genesis
- Hyundai
- Aston Martin
It's worth noting that Mercedes was previously on board but has since ditched Apple's infotainment system. It's been a long time since Apple announced these brands, so other brands could have jumped ship.
