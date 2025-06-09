Apple announces new CarPlay with iOS 26 at WWDC — here's the new look and features

Apple has just announced iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, complete with the new "Liquid Glass" design. This redesign is covering the entire Apple ecosystem, not just iPhones, and that means Apple CarPlay is also getting that shiny new translucent design as well. Plus, a few more interesting features.

This isn't exactly a "new CarPlay." It's more like the old CarPlay with a fresh coat of paint. It's to make sure the Apple interface on cars matches that on other platforms, which is especially important when you remember that CarPlay runs from your iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 26 wouldn't be much of a redesign if it didn't cover absolutely everything, after all. And Apple confirmed that you'll be getting the sleek Liquid Glass look in light and dark mode.

Functionally, CarPlay looks like it'll work in the same way, but those extra features are going to change how you interact with it.

Incoming features mentioned at WWDC include a shrunken-down call and messaging interface, so that it's not covering your navigation, as well as the option to pin certain conversations for quick access.

(Image credit: Apple)

Notably, Apple is adding extra widgets to the user interface as well, which looks rather similar to the Android Auto revamp from a few years back. That means you have different blocks on screen showing off different apps, including music playback, calendar alerts and Live Activities.

That's right, Apple's adding Dynamic Island features to your car. We saw a flight status show up on the side of the screen during the presentation, but I'd be surprised if this didn't apply to most (if not all) of the Live Activities you'd see on your phone.

Which, as my colleague Richard Priday said, feels like it was designed purely for rom-com clichés.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple also confirmed that all of these changes, from design to functionality, will be coming to CarPlay Ultra as well.

However, the company didn't announce any new partnerships or information on which future cars will come with the software. So, for now, it looks like CarPlay Ultra will be exclusive to James Bond wannabes with the latest Aston Martins.